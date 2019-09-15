Essex Financial Services Holds Stake in Unitedhealth Groupinc (UNH); Bartlett & Co Has Lifted Holding in Chevron (CVX) by $2.18 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Bartlett & Co increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co bought 17,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 382,969 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.66M, up from 365,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $121.5. About 4.73M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 18/05/2018 – Amyris Joint Venture Novvi and Chevron to Develop and Bring to Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 25/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR COURT AWARDS CHEVRON $38M VS ECUADORIAN CONSPIRATORS; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO SEES OIL ‘RANGE-BOUND’ NEAR CURRENT PRICES FOR 2018; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Would Expect to be in Position to Resume Shr Repurchase Program as Surplus Cash Generate; 05/03/2018 – Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO: NEED TO SEE SUSTAINED CASH FLOWS BEFORE BUYBACKS; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 05:49 PM; 05/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: Exclusive: @Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 25/05/2018 – Storm Alberto triggers oil worker evacuation in U.S. Gulf; 07/05/2018 – TCO and KPO plan maintenance at Tengiz and Karachaganak oilfields for Aug-Oct 2018

Essex Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Groupinc (UNH) by 21.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc bought 1,755 shares as the company's stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 9,805 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.39M, up from 8,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Groupinc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $233.61. About 4.40 million shares traded or 17.29% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: "Is UnitedHealth Stock's Dividend Worth the Hassle for Investors? – Investorplace.com" on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Why UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance" published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Top 6 Holdings of Jeremy Grantham's GMO – Yahoo Finance" on September 05, 2019.

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $338.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3,006 shares to 3,807 shares, valued at $507,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,996 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,665 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr S&P Divd (SDY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested in 255,982 shares or 1.36% of the stock. Muhlenkamp Com holds 3.55% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 29,884 shares. Baltimore stated it has 1.3% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Thomas J Herzfeld Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 257 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 78,670 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Creative Planning accumulated 86,179 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt LP accumulated 1.42% or 440,376 shares. Ohio-based Bahl And Gaynor has invested 0.54% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Fukoku Mutual Life Insur reported 0.16% stake. Bancshares invested 0.52% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Glenview National Bank Dept reported 0.22% stake. Livingston Group Asset Management (Operating As Southport Cap Management) invested in 0.59% or 5,345 shares. B Riley Wealth owns 0.36% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 9,568 shares. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.26% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). First National Bank & Trust Of Hutchinson reported 1,502 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. On Friday, May 3 the insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M.

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31 billion and $2.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) by 354,966 shares to 651,560 shares, valued at $40.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Floating Rate Bond (FLOT) by 82,326 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,004 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. E&G Advisors Lp holds 7,420 shares. First Allied Advisory Services holds 0.36% or 84,821 shares. 133,631 were reported by Azimuth Mngmt. Peapack Gladstone Fincl owns 292,986 shares for 1.58% of their portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Com holds 0.31% or 9,792 shares in its portfolio. King Wealth owns 20,912 shares. Ims has 2,388 shares. Cushing Asset Limited Partnership owns 25,610 shares. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 84,729 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Cutter Brokerage has invested 0.15% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 11,842 shares. Argyle Mngmt Inc owns 1.5% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 31,688 shares. Regent Mngmt Llc invested 0.82% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Farr Miller Washington Llc Dc reported 260,586 shares. Franklin Resources holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 10.62M shares.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Chevron Corporation's (NYSE:CVX) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance" on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance" published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Income Investors Should Know That Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance" on August 11, 2019.