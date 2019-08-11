Essex Financial Services Holding in Compass Diversifiedhldgs (CODI) Boosted by $1.26 Million; As Align Technology (ALGN) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Advisory Services Network Has Lowered Its Stake by $2.11 Million

Advisory Services Network Llc decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 87.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc sold 7,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 1,102 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $314,000, down from 8,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $4.95 during the last trading session, reaching $183.33. About 1.08 million shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q Rev $436.9M; 25/04/2018 – ALGN REPORTS CHINA FDA OK FOR ITERO ELEMENT INTRAORAL SCANNER; 09/05/2018 – 3Shape Files US Patent Infringement Complaint Against Align Technology; 25/04/2018 – ALGN SEES 2Q NET REV. $460.0M TO $470.0M, EST. $452.2M; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – DISPUTE DOES NOT IMPACT CO’S EXISTING SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH SDC WHICH REMAINS IN PLACE THROUGH 2019; 23/03/2018 – Align Technology Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces lnvisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Announces China Food and Drug Administration Approval for the iTero Element Intraoral Scanner; 04/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY EXPANDS INVISALIGN® PRODUCT PORTFOLIO WITH NEW OPTIONS AND GREATER FLEXIBILITY TO TREAT A BROADER RANGE OF PATIENTS; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY 1Q NET REV. $436.9M, EST. $408.3M

Essex Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Compass Diversifiedhldgs (CODI) by 10.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc bought 84,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% . The institutional investor held 870,621 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.66 million, up from 786,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Compass Diversifiedhldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $18.9. About 200,169 shares traded. Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) has risen 9.71% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CODI News: 02/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 02/05/2018 – Compass Diversified 1Q Loss $2.3M; 18/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces $1.1 Billion in New Debt Financing and Closing of Private Offering of $400 Million of 8; 18/05/2018 – Hot Meals On-Demand: Sterno Products Launches New SpeedHeat Flameless Heating System for Faster, Safer Drop-Off Catering; 02/04/2018 – CODI CUT FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK STABLE; 18/04/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED REPORTS $1.1B IN DEBT FINANCING; 02/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 18/04/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS – SIGNED CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR A REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TOTALING $600 MLN & A TERM LOAN FACILITY IN AMOUNT OF $500 MLN; 06/03/2018 Compass Diversified Holdings Announces Pricing of $100 Million Series B Preferred Share Offering; 02/04/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS REPORTS PROPOSED PRIVATE OFFERING

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $330.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Codisney (NYSE:DIS) by 3,361 shares to 25,660 shares, valued at $2.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Investco S&P 500 Eql Wgt by 6,367 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,932 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold CODI shares while 21 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 17.92 million shares or 5.39% less from 18.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 0.04% invested in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) for 6.07M shares. Invesco stated it has 142,302 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability Com reported 11,434 shares stake. 59,412 are owned by Raymond James Svcs Advsr. Wellington Shields & Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI). Credit Suisse Ag holds 64,580 shares. The Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards Company Incorporated has invested 0% in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI). Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md owns 80,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wellington Gru Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI). Moreover, Alps Advsr Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) for 174,200 shares. Lpl Limited Com has 62,980 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bartlett & Communications Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) for 1,000 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability accumulated 20,298 shares. Park Avenue Limited Com stated it has 13,697 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Of Vermont invested 0% of its portfolio in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI).

Analysts await Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. ALGN’s profit will be $91.05 million for 40.20 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Align Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.21 million activity. $998,169 worth of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) shares were bought by HOGAN JOSEPH M. Tay Julie sold $318,228 worth of stock or 1,250 shares.

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88M and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) by 24,100 shares to 36,500 shares, valued at $485,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 7,827 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,229 shares, and has risen its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK).

