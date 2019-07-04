Essex Financial Services Has Raised Idexx Labs (IDXX) Stake By $306,402; Templeton Global Income Fund Has 1 Sentiment

Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.07, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 39 institutional investors increased and opened new stock positions, while 39 sold and reduced their equity positions in Templeton Global Income Fund. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 31.85 million shares, down from 33.38 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Templeton Global Income Fund in top ten stock positions decreased from 2 to 0 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 25 Increased: 27 New Position: 12.

Essex Financial Services Inc increased Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) stake by 91.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Essex Financial Services Inc acquired 1,374 shares as Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX)’s stock rose 18.61%. The Essex Financial Services Inc holds 2,874 shares with $643,000 value, up from 1,500 last quarter. Idexx Labs Inc now has $23.99B valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $278.87. About 279,655 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.34% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.91% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Net $89.5M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Backs 2018 Rev $2.205B-$2.245B; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX MAINTAINS 2018 REPORTED REV. GUIDANCE $2,205M – $2,245M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $537.7M, EST. $524.8M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M

Essex Financial Services Inc decreased United Technologiescorp (NYSE:UTX) stake by 5,857 shares to 25,204 valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 11,007 shares and now owns 14,993 shares. Pnc Finl Svcs Groupinc (NYSE:PNC) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Idexx Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Idexx Laboratories had 7 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Bank of America. The stock of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Canaccord Genuity.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $9.56 million activity. Another trade for 997 shares valued at $208,454 was sold by TWIGGE GIOVANI. Kingsley Lawrence D bought $501,875 worth of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) on Tuesday, February 5. Another trade for 47,714 shares valued at $9.85M was made by AYERS JONATHAN W on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Company Limited reported 2,010 shares. Cap Guardian Trust has 575 shares. Cibc Ww Corp has invested 0.23% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 5 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 7,200 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 86,899 shares. Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.07% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 26,692 shares. Adage Grp Ltd Llc reported 167,200 shares. Massachusetts-based Clough Prtnrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.5% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Chevy Chase invested in 71,720 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moreover, Synovus Fin has 0.01% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 2,591 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.13% or 636,645 shares. Harding Loevner LP reported 0% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Pictet Asset Limited holds 167,515 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Sterling Capital Limited Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 21,980 shares.

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc. The company has market cap of $854.50 million. It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc. It has a 44.55 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc holds 2.1% of its portfolio in Templeton Global Income Fund for 5.05 million shares. Jnba Financial Advisors owns 1.36 million shares or 1.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Windsor Capital Management Llc has 1.39% invested in the company for 468,759 shares. The California-based Evanson Asset Management Llc has invested 1.26% in the stock. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co, a Texas-based fund reported 2.98 million shares.

It closed at $6.37 lastly. It is down 0.32% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.11% the S&P500.