Essex Financial Services Has Lowered By $2.10 Million Its Home Depot (HD) Position; Bloom Tree Partners Has Decreased Anthem (ANTM) Stake

Essex Financial Services Inc decreased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 42.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Essex Financial Services Inc sold 11,007 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Essex Financial Services Inc holds 14,993 shares with $2.88M value, down from 26,000 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $223.83 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.35% or $4.9 during the last trading session, reaching $203.43. About 1.21M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CFO SAYS MONTH TO DATE, MAY COMP SALES ARE DOUBLE DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: At least 3 people, including 2 police officers, have been shot near Home Depot in northeast Dallas – WFAA; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Home Depot, Cuts Dollarama; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Blames Weather for Sales Miss (Video); 28/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HOME DEPOT, INC.’S IDR AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N FY SHR VIEW $9.44, REV VIEW $107.83 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Texas congressman tells Austin’s NBC affiliate KXAN that the bombing suspect bought bomb-making equipme…; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: HIGHER TRANSPORTATION COSTS WILL BE A `CHALLENGE’; 24/04/2018 – necn: BREAKING: Authorities confirm two Dallas police officers have been shot and critically wounded near The Home Depot…

Bloom Tree Partners Llc decreased Anthem Inc (ANTM) stake by 20.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bloom Tree Partners Llc sold 17,260 shares as Anthem Inc (ANTM)’s stock rose 13.00%. The Bloom Tree Partners Llc holds 65,733 shares with $18.86 million value, down from 82,993 last quarter. Anthem Inc now has $70.96B valuation. The stock decreased 3.31% or $9.5 during the last trading session, reaching $277.4. About 390,551 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Medical Enrollment Declined Sequentially by About 1.5%; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES 2018 NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $14.12 PER SHARE; 30/05/2018 – Trump Told Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones NFL Anthem Protests Were ‘Very Winning’ Issue — Deposition; 10/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Appoints Brian Griffin as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board; 24/05/2018 – S-Curve Records Signs Eurovision Winner Netta’s Empowerment Anthem “Toy”; 16/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Eric Reid Believes Teams Are Shying Away From Him Due To Anthem Protests; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES 2018 ADJ EPS OVER $15.30, SAW OVER $15, EST. $15.13; 05/04/2018 – Anthem to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter Results on April 25, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endowment Management Lp reported 0.05% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Gideon Capital Advisors Inc reported 5,609 shares. Cacti Asset Ltd Liability Com reported 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ancora Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 65,670 shares. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Wi owns 75,673 shares for 1.89% of their portfolio. Artemis Invest Mngmt Llp accumulated 0.19% or 85,264 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui has invested 0.81% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.87% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 34,524 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Llc holds 16,647 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Ltd reported 0.49% stake. Condor Cap Mngmt holds 19,573 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt holds 184,395 shares. Toronto Dominion Bankshares owns 959,809 shares. Rowland Invest Counsel Adv, Georgia-based fund reported 32,608 shares. Budros Ruhlin And Roe reported 1,248 shares.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 16.46 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “HD Stock Worth Building Something With – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Home Depot CFO Explains How It Services Millennials – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “6 Home Improvements That Build Equity – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Why Home Depot Stock Isnâ€™t Worth Buying – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Home Depot had 22 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $203 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. Robert W. Baird maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Monday, April 1. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $218 target. Morgan Stanley maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, February 26. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Oppenheimer. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Shake Shack, McKesson And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 6 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Boeing, MarketAxess Holdings, and Anthem Slumped Today – Motley Fool” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s Why Castlight Health’s Shares Got Cut in Half Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Vanguard Health Care Fund Buys Pfizer, Humana – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 14.33 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Anthem Inc has $391 highest and $316 lowest target. $356.63’s average target is 28.56% above currents $277.4 stock price. Anthem Inc had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Morgan Stanley. Stephens maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Credit Suisse. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, March 8. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by BMO Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) rating on Friday, March 8. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $338 target.