Essex Financial Services Has Increased Stake in Compass Diversifiedhldgs (CODI) by $1.26 Million; Tygh Capital Management Holding in Wex (WEX) Boosted as Valuation Rose

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 14.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc bought 6,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,518 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.66 million, up from 48,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $218.46. About 138,338 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 12.85% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 10/04/2018 – WEX Inc. and Mike Albert Fleet Solutions Extend Partnership; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.96-Adj EPS $2.06; 09/04/2018 – Wex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – WEX to Provide More Details Related to Operating Costs; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees FY Adj EPS $7.75-Adj EPS $8.15; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 05/04/2018 – WEX Appoints Clare Murphy as European Director of Sales; 04/05/2018 – lnfinisource Benefit Services wins CDH Platform Partner of the Year Award from WEX Health, Inc

Essex Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Compass Diversifiedhldgs (CODI) by 10.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc bought 84,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 870,621 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.66M, up from 786,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Compass Diversifiedhldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19.84. About 301,394 shares traded or 22.57% up from the average. Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) has risen 7.48% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CODI News: 02/04/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED – TO USE PROCEEDS OF NOTES OFFERING, WITH CASH & BORROWINGS TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CO’S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES; 02/04/2018 – CODI CUT FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 02/05/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED 1Q REV. $360.7M, EST. $348.2M; 18/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces $1.1B in New Debt Financing and Closing of Private Offering of $400 M of 8.000% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Compass Group Diversified Holdings’ CFR to B1 from Ba3 for proposed refinancing; Rates new Sr Sec Credit Facilities Ba3 and Unsec Notes B3; 06/03/2018 Compass Diversified Holdings Announces Pricing of $100 Million Series B Preferred Share Offering; 18/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces $1.1 Billion in New Debt Financing and Closing of Private Offering of $400 Million of 8.000% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 02/04/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS REPORTS PROPOSED PRIVATE OFFERING; 05/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces Pricing of a Private Offering of $400 Million of 8.000% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $330.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathawayinc Del Cl A (BRKA) by 2 shares to 18 shares, valued at $5.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisherscientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,025 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 One-Stock Portfolios for Passive Investors – Investorplace.com” on June 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Compass Diversified Holdings Declares Second Quarter 2019 Distributions on Common and Series A and B Preferred Shares – GlobeNewswire” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Compass: External Management Is Holding The Trust Back – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2018. More interesting news about Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Compass Diversified: Undervalued Preferred Stock Now Yields 9.7% – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hey Retirees! Compass Diversified Holdings Is A Partnership Offering You A Steady 8% Yield – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 20, 2016.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 8 investors sold CODI shares while 21 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 17.92 million shares or 5.39% less from 18.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI). Alps Advisors holds 174,200 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2 shares. Sei Invs has invested 0.01% in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI). Great West Life Assurance Com Can accumulated 18,070 shares. Yorktown Management Research Co Incorporated invested in 0.08% or 15,000 shares. Mckinley Cap Limited Liability Company Delaware holds 87,663 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada has 6.07M shares. 600 were accumulated by Huntington Bank & Trust. Wellington Shields And Limited Liability Com owns 11,070 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Grp Inc Llp holds 0% in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) or 23,316 shares. Of Vermont has invested 0% in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI). First Allied Advisory Serv holds 18,374 shares. Raymond James & Assoc holds 74,370 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag reported 0% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust reported 19 shares. Envestnet Asset Management reported 8,132 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested in 0.09% or 125,000 shares. Vigilant Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 100 shares or 0% of the stock. 6,435 are held by Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company. California-based Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc has invested 0.03% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 90,277 shares. Frontier Cap, Massachusetts-based fund reported 976,075 shares. 15,700 were reported by Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Company. Copper Rock Limited Liability owns 1.63% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 117,922 shares. Evergreen Cap Mgmt has invested 0.03% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Endeavour Advisors reported 59,785 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 31,795 shares. Shell Asset Management Com accumulated 0.02% or 4,469 shares. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp has invested 0.03% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX).