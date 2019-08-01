Essex Financial Services Has Increased Stake in Compass Diversifiedhldgs (CODI) by $1.26 Million as Share Price Rose; Cumberland Partners LTD Holding in Vermilion Energy (VET) Upped as Shares Declined

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) by 47.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 160,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.81% . The hedge fund held 495,300 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.23M, up from 335,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Vermilion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $17.4. About 190,641 shares traded. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 47.76% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 26/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy Increases Total Facility Amount to $1.6B From $1.4B; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy Arrangement Includes a Reciprocal Break Fee of $40 Million; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY – ON DEAL CLOSING, ALSO INTEND TO ELIMINATE 2% DISCOUNT REGARDING DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN, BEGINNING WITH JUNE 2018 DIVIDEND; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY – SPARTAN SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE AN ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND OF $0.41 PER SHARE BASED ON SHARE EXCHANGE RATIO ($2.76 PER VERMILION SHARE); 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY REPORTS STRATEGIC COMBINATION WITH VERMILION; 26/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy 1Q FFO C$1.29/Shr; 17/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC VET.TO : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 28/05/2018 – VERMILION GETS EXTENSION OF REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy to Acquire Spartan Energy for C$1.4 Billion

Essex Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Compass Diversifiedhldgs (CODI) by 10.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc bought 84,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% . The institutional investor held 870,621 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.66M, up from 786,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Compass Diversifiedhldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.14. About 213,055 shares traded. Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) has risen 9.71% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CODI News: 02/04/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED – TO USE PROCEEDS OF NOTES OFFERING, WITH CASH & BORROWINGS TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CO’S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES; 02/05/2018 – Compass Diversified 1Q Loss $2.3M; 29/05/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS UNIT CLEAN EARTH, BUYS ESMI COS.,; 02/05/2018 – Compass Diversified 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 18/04/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED REPORTS $1.1B IN DEBT FINANCING; 18/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces $1.1B in New Debt Financing and Closing of Private Offering of $400 M of 8.000% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 19/04/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Agents $1.1B Facility for Compass Diversified; 02/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 06/03/2018 Compass Diversified Holdings Announces Pricing of $100 Million Series B Preferred Share Offering; 02/04/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS REPORTS PROPOSED PRIVATE OFFERING

