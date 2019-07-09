Essex Financial Services Has Increased Its Idexx Labs (IDXX) Stake by $306,402; Market Value Rose; Btim Lowered Its Stake in Illinois Tool Works (ITW) by $1.10 Million as Valuation Rose

Btim Corp decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works (ITW) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp sold 7,684 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 522,877 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.05M, down from 530,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Illinois Tool Works for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $146.15. About 1.04 million shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 3.74% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q EPS $1.90; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q EPS $1.90-EPS $2.00; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $1.90 TO $2.00, EST. $1.97; 07/05/2018 – ITW Announces Upcoming Investor Conferences; 24/05/2018 – SCHNEIDER CEO JEAN-PASCAL TRICOIRE COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TV ITW; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Operating Margin 25%-25.5%; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Illinois Tool Works on March 20 for “Power source for reducing electromagnetic interference; 20/04/2018 – DJ Illinois Tool Works Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITW); 25/05/2018 – FRANCE’S MACRON COMMENTS IN ITW ON BFM TV

Essex Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 91.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc bought 1,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,874 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $643,000, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $279.42. About 244,657 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.34% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.91% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $330.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Codisney (NYSE:DIS) by 3,361 shares to 25,660 shares, valued at $2.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 708 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,946 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $9.56 million activity. $9.85M worth of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) shares were sold by AYERS JONATHAN W. Shares for $208,454 were sold by TWIGGE GIOVANI on Wednesday, February 6.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 9,251 shares to 189,366 shares, valued at $30.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 19,134 shares in the quarter, for a total of 228,946 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.56 million activity. 14,500 shares were sold by Hartnett John R., worth $1.99 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.