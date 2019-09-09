Essex Financial Services Has Increased Its Idexx Labs (IDXX) Holding; Fine Capital Partners LP Holding in Motorcar Pts Amer (MPAA) Has Boosted by $8.67 Million

Essex Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 91.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc bought 1,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 2,874 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $643,000, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.51% or $21.65 during the last trading session, reaching $266.82. About 507,522 shares traded or 37.36% up from the average. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $537.7M, EST. $524.8M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS BOOSTS 2018 EPS OUTLOOK RANGE BY 2C TO $4.06 – $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN; 29/03/2018 – MONTEA CVA MONTE.BR – CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASE; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $4.06 TO $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX MAINTAINS 2018 REPORTED REV. GUIDANCE $2,205M – $2,245M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Backs 2018 Rev $2.205B-$2.245B; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q EPS $1.01

Fine Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc (MPAA) by 51.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp bought 481,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 1.41M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.62M, up from 929,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.59 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.78% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $14.99. About 144,750 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 16.84% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MPAA News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Motorcar Parts of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPAA); 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 17/04/2018 – Motorcar Parts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Motorcar Parts; 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Motorcar Parts

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $99,904 activity.

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $330.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12,176 shares to 162,367 shares, valued at $8.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,707 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,051 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Groupinc (NYSE:GS).

