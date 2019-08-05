Essex Financial Services Has Increased Idexx Labs (IDXX) Holding; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN)

Among 8 analysts covering Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Boardwalk REIT had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by GMP Securities. The stock of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Canaccord Genuity. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of BEI.UN in report on Monday, February 25 with “Hold” rating. Desjardins Securities maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, February 25 report. IBC maintained the shares of BEI.UN in report on Friday, February 22 with “Hold” rating. Scotia Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $48.5 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. See Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) latest ratings:

Essex Financial Services Inc increased Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) stake by 91.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Essex Financial Services Inc acquired 1,374 shares as Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX)’s stock rose 20.50%. The Essex Financial Services Inc holds 2,874 shares with $643,000 value, up from 1,500 last quarter. Idexx Labs Inc now has $22.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.72% or $7.32 during the last trading session, reaching $261.39. About 252,013 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 92C; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $4.06 TO $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS BOOSTS 2018 EPS OUTLOOK RANGE BY 2C TO $4.06 – $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Backs 2018 Rev $2.205B-$2.245B; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX MAINTAINS 2018 REPORTED REV. GUIDANCE $2,205M – $2,245M; 29/03/2018 – MONTEA CVA MONTE.BR – CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASE; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $537.7M, EST. $524.8M; 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, and ownership of multi-family residential communities in Canada. The company has market cap of $2.14 billion. As of January 7, 2010, the firm had approximately 260 properties with 36,418 units totaling approximately 31 million net rentable square feet in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. It has a 23.06 P/E ratio.

The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $42. About 66,161 shares traded. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Essex Financial Services Inc decreased Pnc Finl Svcs Groupinc (NYSE:PNC) stake by 4,476 shares to 9,355 valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Thermo Fisherscientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) stake by 2,770 shares and now owns 9,025 shares. General Dynamicscorp (NYSE:GD) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Limited Liability Co has 0.03% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 3,838 shares. Scott Selber has invested 1.06% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). The Missouri-based Cortland Associates Mo has invested 0.97% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Harvey invested in 3.11% or 80,875 shares. Harding Loevner LP has 70 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bath Savings Trust owns 28,467 shares. Us Bank De has invested 0.01% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Kcm Limited Co accumulated 935 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Maryland-based Rock Springs Capital Mngmt LP has invested 1.04% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). 11,257 are owned by Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corporation reported 145,819 shares. State Teachers Retirement System invested in 145,934 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited Company reported 137 shares. Bragg Financial Advisors accumulated 0.05% or 1,717 shares.