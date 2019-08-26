Essex Financial Services Has Increased Holding in Exelon (EXC) as Share Value Declined; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Valuation Declined While Aull & Monroe Investment Management Has Trimmed by $312,750 Its Stake

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp sold 2,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 47,182 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60M, down from 49,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $336.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $127.51. About 5.69 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON: BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 16/03/2018 – J&J – TRANSACTION WAS CONTEMPLATED IN COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON JANUARY 23, 2018; 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 16/03/2018 – J&J says it’s received a $2.1 billion bid for LifeScan diabetes business; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Clinical Outcomes Across a Range of Specialties; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Quarterly Dividend to 90c Vs. 84c

Essex Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 113.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc bought 8,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 15,646 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $784,000, up from 7,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $45.49. About 2.12 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 02/05/2018 – EXELON 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. 93C; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS BYRON 2 REACTOR POWER TO 72% FROM 100%: NRC; 29/03/2018 – EXELON GENERATION SAYS FILED WITH ISO NEW ENGLAND INC TO RETIRE MYSTIC GENERATING STATION’S UNITS 7, 8, 9, AND JET UNIT ON JUNE 1, 2022; 14/03/2018 – EXELON RESTARTS LASALLE 1 REACTOR IN ILL. TO 1%, NRC REPORTS; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Names Chicago Charities to Receive Donations as Part of 2018 Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship; 23/03/2018 – EXELON SEEKING TO AGGREGATE 600 MEGAWATTS OF UNFORCED CAPACITY; 02/05/2018 – Exelon Sees 2Q EPS 55c-EPS 65c; 23/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR SIGNS BILL TO SUBSIDIZE NUCLEAR POWER PLANTS TO FURTHER GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION GOALS; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – ALL BUT A SMALL PORTION OF ITS BYRON NUCLEAR PLANT ALSO FAILED TO CLEAR IN ANNUAL PJM CAPACITY AUCTION; 02/05/2018 – Exelon Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.90-Adj EPS $3.20

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs reported 11.36 million shares. Moreover, Burt Wealth Advsr has 0.05% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 1.59% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Bb&T accumulated 0.13% or 141,941 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership has 989,692 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. The New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.14% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Arvest Bankshares Trust Division has invested 0.02% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 1.35 million shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Lc invested 0.01% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Davenport Lc accumulated 10,806 shares. Ameriprise Financial has 0.1% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 4.47 million shares. Adirondack Tru Company invested in 0.05% or 1,515 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corporation stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Sun Life Fincl Incorporated invested in 1,655 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $330.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,066 shares to 23,812 shares, valued at $9.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 6,471 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,820 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 15.94 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.