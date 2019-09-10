Essex Financial Services Has Increased Holding in Compass Diversifiedhldgs (CODI) by $1.26 Million as Stock Value Rose; Greenleaf Trust Has Decreased Its Position in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by $363,600

Essex Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Compass Diversifiedhldgs (CODI) by 10.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc bought 84,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% . The institutional investor held 870,621 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.66M, up from 786,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Compass Diversifiedhldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $18.91. About 78,510 shares traded. Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) has risen 9.71% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CODI News: 18/04/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS – SIGNED CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR A REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TOTALING $600 MLN & A TERM LOAN FACILITY IN AMOUNT OF $500 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Compass Group Diversified Holdings’ CFR to B1 from Ba3 for proposed refinancing; Rates new Sr Sec Credit Facilities Ba3 and Unsec Notes B3; 18/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces $1.1 Billion in New Debt Financing and Closing of Private Offering of $400 Million of 8.000% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 05/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces Pricing of a Private Offering of $400 Million of 8.000% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 02/05/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 9.0C, EST. EPS 25.6C; 02/05/2018 – Compass Diversified 1Q Loss $2.3M; 06/03/2018 Compass Diversified Holdings Announces Pricing of $100 Million Series B Preferred Share Offering; 02/05/2018 – Compass Diversified 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 19/04/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Agents $1.1B Facility for Compass Diversified; 18/04/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED REPORTS $1.1B IN DEBT FINANCING

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 12.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust sold 1,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 8,129 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, down from 9,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $6.35 during the last trading session, reaching $380.21. About 1.08 million shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – LOCKHEED MARTIN TO PROPOSE HYBRID OF F-22 AND F-35 FOR JAPAN’S STEALTH FIGHTER PROGRAMME; 03/04/2018 – LOCKHEED SAYS NASA’S QUIET SUPERSONIC TEST PLANE TO FLY IN 2021; 01/05/2018 – Sikorsky Invites Applications to 9th Annual Entrepreneurial Challenge; 08/03/2018 – MBDA DEUTSCHLAND, LOCKHEED MARTIN REPORT NEW JV FOR TLVS; 25/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 19/03/2018 – Triumph Achieves Elite Supplier Status from Lockheed Martin RMS; 15/03/2018 – Lockheed Contract Covers Army Training Aids, Simulators, Operations, Support of Live-fire Ranges; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Republicans press for F-35 fighter jet sale to Taiwan; 08/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s Marillyn Hewson Named Chief Executive’s 2018 CEO of the Year; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Lockheed gets Pentagon edict to cut F-35’s $1.1 trillion expense – Bloomberg

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $5.03 EPS, down 2.14% or $0.11 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41 billion for 18.90 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Gru Ltd Llc stated it has 84,259 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Roundview Limited Liability Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 1,244 shares. Perkins Coie Trust stated it has 744 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Hamel Inc invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Eagle Asset Management Incorporated reported 428,151 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Atlantic Union Bancshares reported 7,709 shares. Rampart Investment Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 6,126 shares. Patten & Patten Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 2,497 shares. The Missouri-based Umb National Bank N A Mo has invested 0.18% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Allstate has invested 0.17% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Dupont Management Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 4,300 shares. First Republic Mngmt Inc, a California-based fund reported 244,821 shares. Personal Capital Advisors Corporation holds 0% or 1,028 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Financial Incorporated has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Great West Life Assurance Communications Can owns 317,783 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 44,195 shares to 268,899 shares, valued at $7.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Midcap 400 Index (IJH) by 5,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 435,949 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $509,534 activity.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Lockheed Martin (LMT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Lockheed Martin’s (NYSE:LMT) Share Price Gain Of 100% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “White House prepares F-16 sale to Taiwan – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lockheed wins $2.43B F-35 contract modification – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

More notable recent Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “12 NYSE- And NASDAQ-Listed Stocks With Cannabis Exposure – Benzinga” on November 16, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Compass Diversified Holdings Declares Second Quarter 2019 Distributions on Common and Series A and B Preferred Shares – GlobeNewswire” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Compass Diversified (CODI) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on June 15, 2018. More interesting news about Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Compass Diversified Holdings Declares Fourth Quarter 2018 Distributions on Common and Series A and B Preferred Shares – GlobeNewswire” published on January 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Compass Diversified Holdings Announces Promotion of Pat Maciariello to Chief Operating Officer – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 01, 2019.