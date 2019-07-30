Essex Financial Services Has Increased Exelon (EXC) Position by $415,400; Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) Shareholder Stelliam Investment Management LP Cut Its Position by $11.08 Million as Valuation Rose

Essex Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 113.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc bought 8,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,646 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $784,000, up from 7,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $46.04. About 1.48 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 02/05/2018 – EXELON CEO: PJM REFORMS COULD BE IN PLACE BY NEXT YEAR; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – ALL BUT A SMALL PORTION OF ITS BYRON NUCLEAR PLANT ALSO FAILED TO CLEAR IN ANNUAL PJM CAPACITY AUCTION; 11/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS POWER AT QUAD CITIES 2 REACTOR TO 97% FROM 100%:NRC; 23/04/2018 – Exelon Utilities Receive Energy Star® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 04/05/2018 – ComEd Electric Transmission Rates to Decrease in June; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS DRESDEN 3 REACTOR POWER TO 84% FROM 100%: NRC; 22/03/2018 – EXELON’S LASALLE 1 REACTOR CUT TO 24% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 11/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS POWER AT BYRON 2 REACTOR TO 90% FROM 100%: NRC; 17/05/2018 – Exelon Group Dinner Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 24; 07/05/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43

Stelliam Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) by 66.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp sold 2.77M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.41 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.62 million, down from 4.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.16B market cap company. The stock increased 12.18% or $0.2326 during the last trading session, reaching $2.1426. About 19.05 million shares traded or 9.91% up from the average. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 7.24% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1.2% Position in Southwestern Energy; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 08/05/2018 – Towle Buys New 1.1% Position in Southwestern Energy; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO; 02/04/2018 – Southwestern Energy at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 22/05/2018 – Southwestern Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 25C; 07/05/2018 – West Virginia allows ETP to resume work on Rover natgas pipeline; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Southwestern Energy Rating Reflects Higher Gas, Natural Gas Liquids Price Realizations

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Investment Mngmt Corp reported 262,435 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. The Georgia-based Montag A Associate has invested 0.17% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 48,821 shares. 106 were accumulated by Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group. Zwj Investment Counsel stated it has 1.86% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Profund Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 70,909 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Shelton Capital Mgmt owns 979 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Creative Planning holds 0.02% or 91,403 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Life Insurance Of America reported 2,796 shares stake. Fulton National Bank & Trust Na holds 0.02% or 5,605 shares in its portfolio. Mairs Incorporated reported 11,428 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. National Bank Of The West invested in 11,953 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Segment Wealth Ltd holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 6,491 shares. First Mercantile Trust Company holds 0.26% or 21,796 shares in its portfolio. Trustco Bancorp Corp N Y reported 12,020 shares.

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $330.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Tfs Intl Div Appreciation by 5,955 shares to 4,554 shares, valued at $294,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14,639 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,661 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Celebrates Renewable Natural Gas Facility in Nebraska – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss Exelon’s (NYSE:EXC) 45% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What You Must Know About Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Exelon Corporation Declares Dividend – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $837,900 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 36 investors sold SWN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 544.79 million shares or 2.28% more from 532.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 60,000 were accumulated by Cidel Asset Mgmt. Stelliam Ltd Partnership owns 1.41M shares or 1.37% of their US portfolio. Comerica Bancshares invested in 0.01% or 345,983 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) owns 850 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc reported 92,268 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Com stated it has 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). The Illinois-based First Tru Advsrs LP has invested 0.01% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Automobile Association invested in 0% or 243,244 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 1.78 million shares. Brinker Cap accumulated 22,396 shares or 0% of the stock. Shelton has 309 shares. Cannell Peter B & Inc owns 270,150 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc accumulated 0% or 140 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 0.01% or 666,082 shares.

Analysts await Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.10 EPS, down 44.44% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.18 per share. SWN’s profit will be $54.09M for 5.36 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Southwestern Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -62.96% negative EPS growth.

Stelliam Investment Management Lp, which manages about $3.51 billion and $483.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 53,500 shares to 57,500 shares, valued at $4.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 10,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN).

More notable recent Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Southwestern Energy Schedules First Quarter Conference Call for April 26, 2019 – Business Wire” on March 28, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Southwestern Energy Scores Highest In North American Oil & Gas Industry For Water And Chemical Management Practices – PRNewswire” published on April 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Southwestern Energy Has A Liquids Option – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “16 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EQT Corporation: Too Cheap To Ignore – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.