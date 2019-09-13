Essex Financial Services Has Increased Comcast (CMCSA) Holding By $460,026; Quicklogic (QUIK) Sentiment Is 1.06

Quicklogic Corporation (QUIK) investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.46, from 0.6 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 17 investment professionals started new or increased holdings, while 16 cut down and sold their positions in Quicklogic Corporation. The investment professionals in our database reported: 16.70 million shares, up from 16.00 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Quicklogic Corporation in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 4 Reduced: 12 Increased: 9 New Position: 8.

Essex Financial Services Inc increased Comcast Corp (CMCSA) stake by 53.39% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Essex Financial Services Inc acquired 10,953 shares as Comcast Corp (CMCSA)’s stock declined 0.58%. The Essex Financial Services Inc holds 31,467 shares with $1.33M value, up from 20,514 last quarter. Comcast Corp now has $215.59B valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $46.86. About 373,382 shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 25/04/2018 – Revenue for Comcast’s NBCUniversal totaled $9.53 billion, bolstered by coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics and the Superbowl; 12/04/2018 – ODEY SEES BIDDING WAR FOR SKY BETWEEN DISNEY AND COMCAST; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Considering Superior All-Cash Offer to Acquire Twenty-First Century Fox After Spinoff of “New Fox”; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS – CURRENT, FORMER MEMBERS OF NBC NEWS AND TODAY SHOW LEADERSHIP SAID THEY HAD NEVER RECEIVED COMPLAINT ABOUT INAPPROPRIATE WORKPLACE BEHAVIOR BY LAUER; 05/03/2018 – Comcast Extends Gigabit Internet Service in Homes and Businesses Throughout the Greater Houston Area; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN PANDORA MEDIA; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SUPERIOR CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST

Awm Investment Company Inc. holds 0.6% of its portfolio in QuickLogic Corporation for 5.42 million shares. Perkins Capital Management Inc owns 1.30 million shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc has 0.34% invested in the company for 834,853 shares. The California-based Intel Corp has invested 0.14% in the stock. Firsthand Capital Management Inc., a California-based fund reported 600,000 shares.

Analysts await QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by QuickLogic Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% EPS growth.

QuickLogic Corporation, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, markets, and supports silicon solutions for smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things . The company has market cap of $41.29 million. It delivers these solutions through ultra-low power customer programmable System on Chip (SoC) semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithm solutions for always-on voice and sensor processing, and enhanced visual experiences. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s solutions incorporating its EOS S3, ArcticLink III S2, ArcticLink III VX and BX, PolarPro 3, PolarPro II, PolarPro, and Eclipse II solution platforms, packaging, IPs, custom logic, software drivers, and architecture consulting.

Essex Financial Services Inc decreased General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) stake by 47,715 shares to 316,144 valued at $3.32 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Spdr Ser Tr S&P Divd (SDY) stake by 1,570 shares and now owns 446 shares. Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1.

Among 9 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Comcast has $52 highest and $44 lowest target. $48.89’s average target is 4.33% above currents $46.86 stock price. Comcast had 18 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, April 26. Macquarie Research initiated the shares of CMCSA in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, April 26. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Friday, April 12. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, August 27. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained the shares of CMCSA in report on Monday, April 29 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, April 26. Morgan Stanley maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on Friday, July 26 with “Overweight” rating.