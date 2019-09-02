Essex Financial Services Has Increased By $812,630 Its Alibaba Group Hldg (BABA) Holding; 3 Analysts Bullish Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV)

Among 3 analysts covering Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Endeavour Mining has $31 highest and $22.55 lowest target. $27.18’s average target is 4.74% above currents $25.95 stock price. Endeavour Mining had 4 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Berenberg on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. The stock of Endeavour Mining Corporation (TSE:EDV) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by RBC Capital Markets. See Endeavour Mining Corporation (TSE:EDV) latest ratings:

Essex Financial Services Inc increased Alibaba Group Hldg (BABA) stake by 24.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Essex Financial Services Inc acquired 4,465 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Essex Financial Services Inc holds 22,361 shares with $4.08 million value, up from 17,896 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg now has $436.05 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.03. About 10.30 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Group sells health assets to HK-listed affiliate for $1.4bn; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket Internet-Incubated Online Retailer Daraz; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba invests another $2bn in south-east Asia’s Lazada; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba’s ‘great import center’ to target Japanese goods; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Health Information Technology: To Acquire Alibaba Holding Unit Ali JK Medical Products for HK$10.6 Billion; 25/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland: sources – The Edge Markets; 23/04/2018 – Alibaba recruitment message describes female workers as ‘goddesses’; 17/04/2018 – ADDING and REPLACING Alibaba-Backed Prenetics Acquires UK-Based DNAFit, a Global Leader in Consumer Genetic Testing; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV TO ACQUIRE IKANG FOR $41.20 CASH/A SHR; 13/04/2018 – RUSSIAN BILLIONAIRE MIKHAIL PROKHOROV SELLS 49 PCT IN BROOKLYN NETS TO ALIBABA GROUP CO-FOUNDER JOE TSAI – TEAM WEBSITE

Among 11 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding has $285 highest and $195 lowest target. $224.27’s average target is 28.13% above currents $175.03 stock price. Alibaba Group Holding had 17 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of BABA in report on Tuesday, May 7 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by HSBC given on Thursday, March 14. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of BABA in report on Friday, March 29 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of BABA in report on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, May 16. Raymond James maintained the shares of BABA in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $226 target in Wednesday, June 19 report.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. The company has market cap of $2.94 billion. It owns interests in five gold mines located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Mali, and Ghana. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s mines and projects have a proven and probable mineral reserve of approximately 7.1 million ounces, as well as a measured and indicated mineral resource of 12.6 million ounces of gold.