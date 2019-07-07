Essex Financial Services Has Decreased Pfizer (PFE) Position By $702,072; Huttig Building Products (HBP) Sentiment Is 0.45

Huttig Building Products Inc (HBP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.45 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.05, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 9 funds started new or increased holdings, while 20 sold and decreased their holdings in Huttig Building Products Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 11.22 million shares, down from 11.78 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Huttig Building Products Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 14 Increased: 6 New Position: 3.

Essex Financial Services Inc decreased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 6.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Essex Financial Services Inc sold 16,716 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 1.32%. The Essex Financial Services Inc holds 250,370 shares with $10.63 million value, down from 267,086 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $244.19B valuation. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $43.92. About 13.60 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 17/04/2018 – MERCK – SECOND PHASE 3 STUDY TO EVALUATE PCV-15 FOLLOWED BY PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINE POLYVALENT GIVEN 8 WEEKS LATER IN ADULTS INFECTED WITH HIV; 11/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Eliquis Associated With Lower Rates of Stroke, Major Bleeding Than Patients Receiving Rivaroxaban or Dabigatran; 29/03/2018 – This is really interesting: Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a contender $PFE $IONS -4.4% $ALNY -4.8% AKCA -11.5% @BrittanyMeiling; 17/04/2018 – HEALTH CANADA SAYS EFFORTS INCLUDE EXPLORING ACCESS TO INTERNATIONAL EPIPEN SUPPLY PFE.N MYL.O; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – STUDY DID NOT MEET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 25/04/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA FY XTANDI SALES Y/Y 16.8%; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN ANTICOAGULANT MARKET SHARE FOR ELIQUIS; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline pulls out of $20 billion race for Pfizer’s consumer health-care business; 09/04/2018 – Allogene Therapeutics Completes Agreement for Pfizer’s Allogeneic CAR T Immuno-oncology Portfolio

Huttig Building Products, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, home improvement, remodeling, and repair work in the United States. The company has market cap of $68.76 million. It offers various millwork products, such as exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and pre-finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain Doors, HB&G, Simpson Door, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brand names. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides general building products, including connectors and fasteners, roofing, siding, insulation, flashing, housewrap, decking, railings, drywall, kitchen cabinets, and other miscellaneous building products under the Huttig-Grip, Louisiana Pacific, Simpson Strong-Tie, Timbertech, AZEK, BP Roofing, Grace, Fiberon, RDI, Owens Corning, Alpha Protech, and Maibec brand names; and wood products comprise engineered wood products, which consists of floor systems, wood panels, and lumber, as well as value-added services, such as floor system take-offs, cut-to-length packages and just-in-time, and cross-dock delivery.

The stock increased 3.19% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.59. About 15,411 shares traded. Huttig Building Products, Inc. (HBP) has declined 47.64% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HBP News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Huttig Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBP); 30/04/2018 – Huttig Building Products 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.36; 05/03/2018 Huttig Building Products 4Q Loss/Shr 39c; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.39

Mill Road Capital Management Llc holds 6.11% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. for 1.69 million shares. Perritt Capital Management Inc owns 530,727 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny has 0.52% invested in the company for 2.14 million shares. The New York-based Teton Advisors Inc. has invested 0.21% in the stock. Rbf Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 477,721 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Pfizer had 12 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, April 1. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was initiated by UBS. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, January 23. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. Argus Research upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $55 target in Thursday, January 31 report. Credit Suisse upgraded the shares of PFE in report on Thursday, January 31 to “Outperform” rating.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34 billion for 14.08 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.