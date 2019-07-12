Essex Financial Services Has Decreased Its Intel (INTC) Position as Share Value Declined; Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Shareholder Mirador Capital Partners LP Decreased Stake by $1.01 Million as Valuation Declined

Mirador Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 52.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp sold 55,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,761 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $905,000, down from 105,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $16.44. About 1.49 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 43.39% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Borrows $11.5 Billion for Liberty Global Acquisition; 29/05/2018 – Portugal antitrust body rejects Altice remedies in Media Capital deal; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone strikes €18.4bn takeover Liberty Global assets; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group Raises Dividend to 10.23C Vs 10.03C; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group PLC FY Rev EUR46.57B; 06/03/2018 – Ofcom opens net neutrality investigation into Three and Vodafone; 15/05/2018 – End of an era as Vodafone boss Colao hands over to protege Read; 09/05/2018 – Opening Quote: Vodafone goes bananas; Imperial; `Spoons; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF EUR 18.4 BLN ( “TRANSACTION”); 27/03/2018 – Vodafone plans to launch voice over data service in Zambia

Essex Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc sold 12,176 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 162,367 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.72 million, down from 174,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.16B market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $49.85. About 13.31 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 15/05/2018 – PREMIER Announces Intel® Select Solution for uCPE Launch Plans; 18/04/2018 – FogHorn to Showcase lloT Edge to Cloud Machine Learning with Google and Intel at Hannover Messe 2018; 24/05/2018 – FRANCE TO COORDINATE W/ CANADA ON ARTIFICIAL INTEL.: MACRON; 06/03/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Intel Corporation and Certain of; 29/03/2018 – Intel: Amsterdam Appeals Court Gives Final Judgment in Cyclops Holdings Statutory Compulsory Acquisition; 02/05/2018 – Akitio Partnering with Intel on External Thunderbolt™ 3 Intel® Optane™ SSD 905P Storage Solution for macOS & Windows; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – SEES FY GAAP SHR $3.79, +/- 5 PCT; 09/03/2018 – Intel reportedly considers bid for Broadcom; 15/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Joint Statement: Senate Intel Committee Leaders on Russian Nerve Agent Attack on British Soil; 17/05/2018 – Intel Corporation’s (INTC) CEO Brian Krzanich Hosts 2018 Stockholders’ Meeting (Transcript)

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $184.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 23,796 shares to 87,543 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11,771 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,822 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $352,535 activity.

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $330.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1,374 shares to 2,874 shares, valued at $643,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

