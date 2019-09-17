Essex Financial Services Has Cut Its Stake in Visa (V) as Market Value Rose; Hayek Kallen Investment Management Upped Its Stake in Caterpillar Del (CAT) by $467,160 as Stock Declined

Essex Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc sold 2,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 21,635 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.76M, down from 23,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $396.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $176.8. About 1.91M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 20/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s U.K. Visa Delayed Amid Diplomatic Tensions; 12/03/2018 – Tillerson Lands in Chad to Show Support Despite Visa-Ban Dispute; 15/04/2018 – UK MARCH VISA CONSUMER SPENDING -2.1 PCT YY VS FEB -1.0 PCT YY, BIGGEST FALL SINCE OCT 2017; 19/04/2018 – Chile’s Visa Requirements Halt Haiti Influx, Ask for Skin Color; 30/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 16/03/2018 – Visa finance chief hits out at craze for cryptocurrencies; 25/04/2018 – VISA BOOSTS FORECAST; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 24/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY TOTAL PROCESSED TRANSACTIONS, REPRESENTING TRANSACTIONS PROCESSED BY VISA, WERE 29.3 BILLION, A 12% INCREASE OVER THE PRIOR YEAR

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 75.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought 3,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 7,975 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09M, up from 4,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $131.39. About 1.03M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 08/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR IR HEAD SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Boosts Guidance; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 56 PCT; 24/04/2018 – U.S. March Caterpillar Dealer Reported Machine Sales (Table); 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.82, EST. $2.12; 04/04/2018 – Caterpillar Beating Deere Shows China Has Farming in Cross-Hairs; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Ended 1Q With Enterprise Cash Balance of $7.9B; 14/03/2018 – CAT: TRYING TO SHIP DEALERS MORE IN SLOWER MONTHS BEFORE SPRING; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar Names New Chief Financial Officer

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Beaten-Down Industrials Worth Considering Now – Motley Fool” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Caterpillar Inc.’s (NYSE:CAT) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Is Caterpillar (CAT) Down 12.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp reported 48,373 shares. Ameriprise Incorporated owns 0.11% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 1.74M shares. Ironwood Inv Limited Liability Co invested in 2,100 shares or 0.22% of the stock. King Wealth holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 4,116 shares. Aqr Capital Management holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 1.02 million shares. Fort Washington Advsr Oh invested in 177,378 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Benin Management stated it has 3,783 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Mackenzie Fincl invested in 0.2% or 573,402 shares. Palisade Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Lc holds 0.1% or 18,278 shares. Wellington Management Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has 7.10 million shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Van Eck Associate holds 0.31% or 477,981 shares in its portfolio. E&G Advsrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 4,700 shares. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Company invested 0.66% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Amalgamated Bancorp reported 0.25% stake.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $338.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10,953 shares to 31,467 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares Tr S&P 500 Divd Aristocrats (NOBL) by 8,734 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,249 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Admiral Fdsinc (VOOG).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.91 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.