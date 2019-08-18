Essex Financial Services Has Cut Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake; Perigon Wealth Management Has Cut By $385,560 Its Honeywell International (HON) Holding

Essex Financial Services Inc decreased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 8.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Essex Financial Services Inc sold 396 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Essex Financial Services Inc holds 4,284 shares with $7.63M value, down from 4,680 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $886.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 3.05M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/03/2018 – Amazon Go’s store has no cashiers – and customers seem to love it so far; 08/05/2018 – Selling products on Amazon drives traffic to Chico’s boutiques: CEO; 26/04/2018 – Amazon said 25 percent of third-party sales in 2017 came from global sellers; 22/05/2018 – Amazon is selling facial recognition technology to police, allowing them to analyze ‘millions of faces in real-time.’ Via @DelRey:; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Pauses Seattle Expansion as City Debates New Taxes; 29/03/2018 – Trump has neglected to say anything about Amazon’s massive business from China, even though it fits right into his platform; 30/05/2018 – Amazon Board Expected to Support Bezos at Shareholder Meeting (Video); 07/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says ‘trust’ will push the company ahead of Amazon and Google in cloud; 20/04/2018 – James Comey will speak at Amazon ‘Fishbowl’ event on Monday; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Raises Annual Price of Prime Service by 20%

Perigon Wealth Management Llc decreased Honeywell International (HON) stake by 21.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Perigon Wealth Management Llc sold 2,268 shares as Honeywell International (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Perigon Wealth Management Llc holds 8,479 shares with $1.45M value, down from 10,747 last quarter. Honeywell International now has $118.74 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $165.03. About 1.75M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Helps Refiners Meet Euro V Standards With New Catalyst; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as Pres and CEO of Homes Business; 11/04/2018 – Honeywell UOP, TechnipFMC Seeks to Add Motiva to $31 Billion in Active Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DECLINES COMMENT ON HONEYWELL SPECULATION; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE – TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL FOR OPTICAL COMMUNICATION DATALINKS PRODUCTS; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: Doc re Form 10-Q; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Olivier Rabiller To Continue As President And CEO Of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; 08/05/2018 – DEKRA issued the lECEx certificate to Honeywell for its first household appliance explosion-proof micro switch; 27/04/2018 – Honeywell in $1.5B, 364-Day Credit Pac

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 71.47 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 11 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.75’s average target is 22.66% above currents $1792.57 stock price. Amazon had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, March 15 to “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by UBS. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2100 target in Monday, March 18 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 28. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by DA Davidson. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Bank of America. RBC Capital Markets maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, June 21. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $2300 target. Evercore maintained it with “Buy” rating and $1965 target in Monday, March 4 report. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was reinitiated by M Partners. Cowen & Co maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions and 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 3 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l has $18800 highest and $183 lowest target. $187.33’s average target is 13.51% above currents $165.03 stock price. Honeywell Int`l had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 9 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 19. Credit Suisse maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Friday, July 19 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 22.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased Ishares S&P 500 Etf (IVV) stake by 2,071 shares to 20,568 valued at $6.05 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Bond Index Fund (BND) stake by 6,743 shares and now owns 22,214 shares. Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) was raised too.