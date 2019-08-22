Essex Financial Services Has Boosted Its Holding in Exelon (EXC) as Shares Declined; As Progressive Ohio (PGR) Stock Rose, Shareholder Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Has Trimmed Position

Essex Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 113.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc bought 8,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 15,646 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $784,000, up from 7,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $45.44. About 3.65M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 27/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES CALVERT CLIFFS 2 REACTOR TO FULL POWER: OPERATOR; 28/03/2018 – Exelon Corp. CDS Tightens 7 Bps; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS BYRON 1 REACTOR POWER TO 72% FROM 100%: NRC; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Will Reduce Emissions From Internal Ops by 15 % by 2022; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Announces Plan to Further Reduce Its Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 15 Percent; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – EXELON’S OTHER NUCLEAR PLANTS IN PJM CLEARED IN AUCTION FOR 2021-2022 PLANNING YEAR; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Exelon May Benefit, Electric Power Up This Quarter; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS DRESDEN 3 REACTOR POWER TO 84% FROM 100%: NRC; 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Exelon; 30/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES CALVERT CLIFFS 2 REACTOR TO 100% FROM 80%: NRC

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc sold 14,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 893,916 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.44M, down from 908,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $77.3. About 1.35 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP- QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7,968.8 MLN VS $6,491.0 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 09/03/2018 PROGRESSIVE FILES OFFER FOR SR DEBT SECURITIES, SERIAL PFD SHRS; 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Earned $2.9B; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. EPS 22C :PGR US; 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.27 earnings per share, down 19.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $742.50 million for 15.22 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.49% negative EPS growth.

