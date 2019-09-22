Essex Financial Services Has Boosted Comcast (CMCSA) Stake by $460,026; Lowes Cos (LOW) Shareholder Glenview Capital Management Lowered Stake by $2.02 Million

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 20,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 783,991 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.11 million, down from 804,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $110.96. About 6.26M shares traded or 35.67% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS INVESTMENT SHIFTING TO INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, SERVICE INDUSTRIES; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to Retire; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: HAVE MORE STAFF LOOKING AT CHINA THAN ANY OTHER SINGLE OVERSEAS ECONOMY; 23/05/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE SPEECH IN SYDNEY: LIVE; 11/05/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plan of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 06/03/2018 – RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA GOV LOWE SAYS ECONOMY IS MOVING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE CONCLUDES Q&A SESSION IN SYDNEY; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets

Essex Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 53.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc bought 10,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 31,467 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33M, up from 20,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $46.36. About 28.65M shares traded or 72.05% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST HAS COMMITTED FINANCING AVAILABLE TO SATISFY FULL CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE TO SKY SHAREHOLDERS UNDER TERMS OF ACQUISITION; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW VIDEO PACKAGES THAT INCLUDE NETFLIX – COMPANY STATEMENT; 19/04/2018 – Comcast and Independence Health to partner on new health care platform; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST 1Q REV. $22.8B, EST. $22.74B; 27/04/2018 – Charter Communications plummets more than 15% at the open after reporting losing more internet and TV subscribers than expected; cable providers Comcast and Altice USA also fall; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s cash offer for Fox assets may have difficult tax implications; 23/05/2018 – Major shareholder in Fox would back Comcast cash bid for Fox assets; 25/04/2018 – LBC Breaking: US media giant Comcast has announced a £22 billion rival bid for Sky in a move that threatens Rupert Murdoch’s

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95 billion and $11.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Endo Intl Plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) by 5.14M shares to 13.80 million shares, valued at $56.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 804,562 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Univar Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 20.40 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. Frieson Donald bought 2,030 shares worth $200,342. $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1.

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $338.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3,006 shares to 3,807 shares, valued at $507,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Russellmid (IWR) by 8,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,831 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr S&P Divd (SDY).

