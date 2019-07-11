Essex Financial Services Decreased Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Stake by $435,904 as Stock Price Rose; Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Has Cut Position in Deere & Co (DE) by $1.75 Million as Stock Price Declined

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 35.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,150 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, down from 31,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $160.61. About 60,668 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – DEERE’S WORLDWIDE SALES OF AGRICULTURE AND TURF EQUIPMENT ARE FORECAST TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 14 PERCENT FOR FISCAL-YEAR 2018; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 18/05/2018 – DEERE: WIRTGEN’S CURRENT ORDER BOOK IS VERY STRONG; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS `GREAT STRIDES’ MADE IN LOWERING INVENTORIES; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO QTRLY SHR $3.67; 04/04/2018 – U.S. floats talks after China strikes back in trade fight; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS COMPANY MAY SWITCH INPUT MATERIALS DUE TO U.S. STEEL TARIFFS; 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS “STRONGLY” ENCOURAGE OFFICIALS TO AVOID ANY MEANINGFUL DISRUPTION TO AGRICULTURAL TRADE; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: US FARMERS WILL FEEL EFFECT IMMEDIATELY AS THEY TEND TO SELL THEIR 2017 HARVEST GRADUALLY THROUGHOUT 2018 MARKETING YEAR – BERENBERG

Essex Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 61.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc sold 8,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,647 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $282,000, down from 14,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $55.44. About 383,158 shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ OFFERS TO BUY UP TO $1B OF NOTES; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS ON COCOA LIFE SUSTAINABLE SOURCING PROGRAM; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Europe Rev Up 14.4%; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – IN ADDITION TO HIRING NEW GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, COMPANY HAS CREATED FOUR NEW REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER ROLES; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS WILL OPERATE TATE’S AS STANDALONE BUSINESS; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $76M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2031 TENDERED; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez’s Cad 600 Million Notes; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.90 million activity. The insider Gruber Vinzenz P. sold 10,945 shares worth $501,938.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $815.68 million for 24.32 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort LP has 0.5% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Paloma Prtnrs has invested 0.04% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Compton Cap Mngmt Ri holds 0.33% or 14,993 shares. Sun Life Fincl has 0.03% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 2,464 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) invested in 0.08% or 16,352 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 1.16M shares. Umb Comml Bank N A Mo reported 0.04% stake. Verus Financial Partners Inc invested in 4,624 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Reilly Advsrs Llc owns 202,247 shares or 1.31% of their US portfolio. Cim Inv Mangement owns 12,990 shares. 13,130 are held by Maverick Capital Ltd. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System invested in 0.07% or 84,429 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, a Germany-based fund reported 601,800 shares. Community Fincl Bank Na, New York-based fund reported 2,458 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $330.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 8,308 shares to 15,646 shares, valued at $784,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49B and $29.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) by 180,000 shares to 962,505 shares, valued at $10.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, up 9.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $889.49 million for 14.19 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ameritas Investment Prtnrs has 0.14% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 18,318 shares. Nippon Life Invsts Americas Inc holds 15,610 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Firefly Value Lp accumulated 8.71% or 516,475 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Sequoia Advisors Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Raymond James And Associates has invested 0.07% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Silvercrest Asset Gp Ltd Llc owns 25,606 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Braun Stacey Assoc Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 83,623 shares. Strategic Fin Serv owns 0.31% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 13,907 shares. First Natl owns 0.06% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 3,491 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 10,000 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. 3.73 million are held by Jpmorgan Chase & Co. Amarillo Bankshares owns 0.1% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 1,575 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2,655 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Ruffer Llp reported 2,900 shares stake.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.87 million activity.

