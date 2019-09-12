Essex Financial Services Decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding; AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) Had 2 Bulls

Essex Financial Services Inc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 2.78% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Essex Financial Services Inc sold 2,315 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Essex Financial Services Inc holds 81,015 shares with $11.28M value, down from 83,330 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $346.18B valuation. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $131.17. About 5.89M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 08/05/2018 – GenomeDx Biosciences Announces Research Collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to Evaluate the Decipher® Classifier and Decipher GRID® for Drug Development; 26/04/2018 – J&J: J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% APR 26, 2018; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Chief Financial Officer Dominic Caruso to Retire; 20/03/2018 – J&J – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to relaunch baby care line after its 20% sales decline; 29/05/2018 – #3 Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 09/05/2018 – @JayJints So incredibly kind JJ. Thanks very much

Among 3 analysts covering AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. AMC Entertainment Holdings has $20 highest and $1300 lowest target. $15.67’s average target is 33.48% above currents $11.74 stock price. AMC Entertainment Holdings had 7 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, April 8 report. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral”. The stock of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 23 by Citigroup. See AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) latest ratings:

23/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $17.0000 New Target: $13.0000 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Neutral Old Target: $17.0000 New Target: $14.0000 Maintain

19/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Class A Common Stock Rating: Credit Suisse

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

08/04/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $18 New Target: $20 Upgrade

30/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. shares while 40 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 45.91 million shares or 1.18% less from 46.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Invest Advsrs Inc accumulated 78,222 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lapides Asset Management Limited Liability Co reported 1.11% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Citigroup accumulated 0% or 111,161 shares. Penn Cap has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Barclays Public Limited has 0% invested in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) for 34,683 shares. Sun Life Fincl Incorporated, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 22,054 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc accumulated 95,984 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 236,796 shares stake. Oberweis Asset Mngmt reported 0.09% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Parametric Associate Lc reported 179,054 shares stake. Blackrock accumulated 3.54M shares. 1492 Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 1.86% stake. Castle Creek Arbitrage Lc accumulated 17,320 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 655,414 are held by Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability owns 27,185 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Now An Opportunity In AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Companies Paying the Price for Raising Prices in 2019 – Motley Fool” published on September 12, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “AMC eliminates 50 corporate office jobs – Kansas City Business Journal” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “7 Stocks That Wall Street Thinks Could Rise 50% Or More – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “8 Entertainment Stocks to Brighten Up Life – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

The stock increased 0.77% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.74. About 1.42M shares traded. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has declined 16.90% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AMC News: 29/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 bln float of Odeon cinemas; 04/04/2018 – AMC Expects to Open Its First Theater in Riyadh on April 18; 07/05/2018 – AMC ENTERTAINMENT 1Q REV. $1.38B, EST. $1.35B; 07/05/2018 – AMC CEO: NOT CONCERNED THAT EUROPE HAD A SOFT QUARTER; 10/05/2018 – The Little Mermaid Swims Into AMC Theatres August 17, 2018; 19/03/2018 – AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC. BOARD ELECTS WANDA FILM GROUP PRESIDENT JOHN ZENG AS AMC BOARD OF DIRECTORS CHAIRMAN REFLECTING WANDA’S CONTINUED COMMITMENT TO AMC; 24/04/2018 – Popular Fate Anime Series Hits the Big Screen for World Premiere of New English Dub Feature in U.S. Cinemas for Two Nights This June; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT’S FY18 TOTAL REV 18.7B RUPEES VS 15.9B Y/Y; 01/05/2018 – Purch Partners with AMC on New James Cameron Series; 14/05/2018 – ‘Jumanji Double Feature’ Event Offers Twice the Adventure, Twice the Laughs and Twice the Fun in Cinemas for Two Days Only June 10 and 11

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the theatrical exhibition business. The company has market cap of $1.22 billion. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, the firm owned, operated, or had interests in 660 theatres with 8,293 screens in the United States; and 246 theatres and 2,265 screens in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Germany, Austria, Portugal, and Ireland.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wisconsin Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 16,015 shares. Moreover, Argent Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hills Bancorporation And Trust Company, Iowa-based fund reported 41,382 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Company holds 399,298 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Horizon Investment Svcs Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,910 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. 698,446 were reported by Cooke And Bieler Lp. Invest House Ltd invested 1.6% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Iowa Savings Bank has invested 2.58% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). California-based Pure Finance Advsrs has invested 0.08% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc stated it has 0.82% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hollencrest Capital Management stated it has 0.14% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Principal Fin Grp reported 4.65 million shares stake. 11,642 are held by Mckinley Carter Wealth Inc. Edmp reported 29,227 shares or 3.73% of all its holdings. Koshinski Asset Mgmt Inc holds 12,328 shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Suggests It’s 43% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson’s Definitive Tests (Part 1) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $148.80’s average target is 13.44% above currents $131.17 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 13 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, March 25. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, July 17 report. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, August 27. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, June 21. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Credit Suisse.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.40 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Essex Financial Services Inc increased Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 10,953 shares to 31,467 valued at $1.33M in 2019Q2. It also upped Vanguard Admiral Fdsinc (VOOG) stake by 2,210 shares and now owns 15,442 shares. Invesco Qqq Tr was raised too.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity. HEWSON MARILLYN A bought $419,040 worth of stock or 3,000 shares.