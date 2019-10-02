Essex Financial Services Decreased By $427,700 Its Boeing Co (BA) Position; Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) SI Increased By 3.82%

Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) had an increase of 3.82% in short interest. ALGT’s SI was 723,200 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 3.82% from 696,600 shares previously. With 138,300 avg volume, 5 days are for Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT)’s short sellers to cover ALGT’s short positions. The SI to Allegiant Travel Company’s float is 5.67%. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $148.06. About 32,236 shares traded. Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) has risen 20.31% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGT News: 27/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Allegiant; 08/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Allegiant Travel Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 25, 2018 (ALGT); 05/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel: March Scheduled Service Traffic Up 18.1%, Total System Traffic Up 17.7%; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT APRIL TRAFFIC ROSE 12% :ALGT US; 25/04/2018 – ALGT SAYS BOOKINGS HAVE RECOVERED TO NEAR NORMAL; 09/05/2018 – FAA’s safety oversight of American, Allegiant airlines under review; 13/04/2018 – FAA HASN’T IDENTIFIED SYSTEMIC ISSUES IN ALGT CURRENT OPERATION; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – FEB TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 82.2% VS 79.7%; 27/04/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Allegiant Travel Company; 04/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – THE FACILITY HAS A TERM OF 24 MONTHS

Essex Financial Services Inc decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 4.93% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Essex Financial Services Inc sold 1,175 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Essex Financial Services Inc holds 22,637 shares with $8.24 million value, down from 23,812 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $205.60B valuation. The stock decreased 2.55% or $9.57 during the last trading session, reaching $365.37. About 1.45 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/04/2018 – Revised Boeing Contract Signals Capsule Won’t Fly With Crew Until 2019; 11/04/2018 – Azul Leasing Two Used Boeing 737-400F; 27/04/2018 – No read-across to Airbus from Rolls engine problems on Boeing 787s -Airbus CFO; 12/03/2018 – BOEING – CO, TURKISH AIRLINES ANNOUNCED THEY HAVE FINALIZED FIRM ORDER FOR 25 787-9 DREAMLINERS WITH OPTIONS FOR FIVE MORE AIRPLANES; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying; 18/05/2018 – Anurag Kotoky: Breaking: @jetairways is closing in on a new order for Boeing 737 Max single-aisle jets, taking its commitments; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Sees FY Adj EPS $14.30-Adj EPS $14.50; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BAPAS WILL PROVIDE ENGINEERING SERVICES, MAINTENANCE PLANNING AND SCHEDULING, AND OPERATION CONTROL CENTER SERVICES; 23/03/2018 – Boeing’s expected win deals a fresh blow to the struggling Airbus A330neo, weeks after Hawaiian Airlines dropped an order for six Airbus jets in favor of the 787; 06/03/2018 – LUFTHANSA CEO LHAG.DE SAYS NOT INTERESTED IN BUYING MORE A380S

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Boeing Superiority – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Need To Know: The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing price target lowered at Baird – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The $100 Billion Boeing 737 MAX Myth – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Buckingham Previews Boeing’s Q3: ‘Tactically Bullish’ – Benzinga” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Advsr owns 2,328 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Mengis Capital Mngmt holds 1,594 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation Oh holds 2.9% or 11,664 shares. Independent Investors stated it has 31,810 shares or 4.47% of all its holdings. Arcadia Invest Mgmt Corp Mi owns 100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Theleme Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 267,000 shares. Community Retail Bank Na invested 0.26% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 43,095 shares. Blair William Il accumulated 282,282 shares. 28,539 were reported by Banque Pictet And Cie Sa. The Georgia-based Montag A And Associates Incorporated has invested 0.73% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Windsor Cap Limited Com owns 876 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Td Asset Management holds 0.71% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 1.30M shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt reported 0.12% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Rothschild And Asset Management Us holds 0.19% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 47,637 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Boeing has $48000 highest and $37000 lowest target. $422.67’s average target is 15.68% above currents $365.37 stock price. Boeing had 8 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, July 11, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. On Wednesday, July 10 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The firm earned “Peer Perform” rating on Thursday, July 25 by Wolfe Research. As per Monday, May 13, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 39.20 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.41 billion. The firm offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. It has a 13.06 P/E ratio. As of February 1, 2017, it operated a fleet of 47 MD-80 aircraft, 34 Airbus A320 series aircraft, and 4 Boeing 757-200 aircraft provided services on 377 routes to 119 cities.

