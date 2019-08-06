Essex Financial Services Cut Its United Technologiescorp (UTX) Holding by $749,696 as Share Value Declined; Fisher Asset Management Stake in Ambev Sa Adr (ABEV) Trimmed by $5.14 Million

Fisher Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ambev Sa Adr (ABEV) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc sold 1.29 million shares as the company’s stock rose 13.33% . The hedge fund held 26.83M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.39 million, down from 28.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ambev Sa Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.17. About 20.12M shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 27/03/2018 – AMBEV S.A. GRANTS FAVORABLE OPINION FOR AROSUCO DEAL HOLDER OK; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Anheuser-Busch dragged down by flat domestic sales; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ And ‘brAAA’ Ratings On Ambev S.A; 14/03/2018 – AMBEV SAYS CCU DEAL APPROVED BY ARGENTINA REGULATOR; 12/04/2018 – AB InBev’s Pedro Aidar Discusses Regional Craft Beer Push (Video); 19/03/2018 – AB-InBev to Expand in Tanzania With New $100 Million Brewery; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch orders up to 800 hydrogen-fueled big rigs; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO Carlos Brito on the Growing Craft Beer Business (Video); 20/03/2018 – Treasurys Decline Against Backdrop of Fed meeting, AB InBev Bond Sale

Essex Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in United Technologiescorp (UTX) by 18.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc sold 5,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 25,204 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25M, down from 31,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in United Technologiescorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $128.04. About 2.11M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – UTX’S LEDUC: PRATT FIXING KNIFE-EDGE SEAL ISSUE IN GTF ENGINE; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 $6.85-$7.10; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval; 22/05/2018 – UTX: INTERESTED IN POTENTIAL SOLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution T; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE ALL PARTS OF EMBRAER, STUDYING VARIOUS CORPORATE STRUCTURES; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corp and SBA Joint Initiative; 04/05/2018 – Loeb Sees $20 Billion to Be Gained in United Technologies Split; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO HAYES PLANS TO STEP DOWN IN 3-5 YEARS; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52, BOOSTS VIEW

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $330.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg (NYSE:BABA) by 4,465 shares to 22,361 shares, valued at $4.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.25 million activity.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “United Technologies Earnings Provide Some Lift for Aerospace Sector – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 23, 2019, also Barrons.com with their article: “What United Technologies Stock Will Be Worth After Its Transformation – Barron’s” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UTC sees extra boost from Collins deal – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.75B for 15.93 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,791 were accumulated by Cap Invest Counsel. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt owns 16,816 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Fund has invested 0.08% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Hoertkorn Richard Charles has 1,365 shares. Comgest Glob Sas has 0.13% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Gotham Asset Management reported 5,374 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) has invested 0.11% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Invesco Ltd stated it has 0.17% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Hsbc Hldg Plc holds 949,474 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Harbour Inv Management Lc holds 1.65% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 17,324 shares. Calamos Advsr Lc reported 0.1% stake. Lbmc Inv Advsrs Lc accumulated 2,096 shares. Cadence National Bank Na holds 8,252 shares. Moreover, Norman Fields Gottscho Limited Co has 0.33% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cardinal Capital Mngmt Inc invested in 50 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ABEV’s profit will be $800.71M for 25.85 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Ambev S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.