Essex Financial Services Cut Facebook (FB) Stake by $615,362; Apple (AAPL) Stake Maintained by American Economic Planning Group Inc

American Economic Planning Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Economic Planning Group Inc bought 2,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,737 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 7,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $914.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $203.23. About 17.90M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/04/2018 – Apple Adds Earth Day Donations to Trade-in and Recycling Program; 22/03/2018 – Daring Fireball: Apple Redoubling Efforts on E-Books; 07/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor: Apple working on cheaper HomePod for launch this year; 01/05/2018 – COOK: APPLE NARROWING SITE SELECTION FOR NEW U.S. CAMPUS; 24/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley believes investors are underestimating the potential of Apple’s services businesses; 10/05/2018 – Companies, Quebec and Apple Agree to Provide a Combined Investment of C$188M; 09/05/2018 – Major technology companies like; 04/04/2018 – Apple Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Deal for Shazam Is Delayed in Europe Over Data Concerns; 31/05/2018 – Xiaomi, bound for IPO, woos fans (and investors) at glitzy launch

Essex Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 20.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc sold 3,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,051 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, down from 17,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $574.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $202.73. About 20.57 million shares traded or 20.67% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 18/04/2018 – Facebook stopped the face recognition feature in Europe in 2012 after concerns from the Irish Data Protection Commissioner; 14/03/2018 – Facebook, which is the second largest online ad provider behind Google, took similar action in January by banning ads on “binary options, initial coin offerings and cryptocurrency.”; 19/03/2018 – Zuckerberg has done ‘horrible’ job; Sandberg should run Facebook: Tech investor Jason Calacanis; 05/04/2018 – UK INFORMATION COMMISSIONER DENHAM COMMENTS ON FACEBOOK; 16/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS IT SUSPENDS CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA, SCL GROUP; 20/03/2018 – ITALY REGULATOR AGCOM REQUESTED FROM FACEBOOK INFO ON DATA USE; 23/03/2018 – U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES COMMITTEE SENDS FORMAL INVITATION TO FACEBOOK CEO TO TESTIFY ON USER DATA — LETTER; 04/04/2018 – ABC7 News: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify on data gathering before House committee on April 1; 23/03/2018 – Facebook Cambridge Analytica data scandal has generated justified anger; 16/04/2018 – Here Are Some Ways Washington Could Rein In Facebook: QuickTake

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

American Economic Planning Group Inc, which manages about $779.21 million and $320.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (QUAL) by 146,318 shares to 40,457 shares, valued at $3.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 64,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 810,136 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Corporation holds 3.66M shares. Private Trust Na reported 71,676 shares or 2.83% of all its holdings. 8.34 million were reported by Aqr Limited Liability Company. Hayek Kallen Inv Mgmt stated it has 43,443 shares or 5.35% of all its holdings. Sandhill Capital Llc reported 5,906 shares. Roanoke Asset Mgmt Ny owns 4,362 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Shine Inv Advisory Ser invested in 0.54% or 6,136 shares. Becker Cap Mgmt owns 429,477 shares. Strategic Ltd Co holds 63,814 shares. Northeast Consultants Inc reported 60,057 shares. Evanson Asset Mngmt Limited Co, a California-based fund reported 125,713 shares. Greatmark Investment Ptnrs holds 5.21% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 86,922 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 5,459 shares. Ims Capital Mgmt stated it has 2.39% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Georgia-based Rowland Co Invest Counsel Adv has invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.38B for 26.68 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $13.54 million activity. 4,761 shares were sold by Wehner David M., worth $788,374 on Thursday, January 31. Stretch Colin sold $128,408 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, February 6. Sandberg Sheryl also sold $7.97M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares.

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $330.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 8,308 shares to 15,646 shares, valued at $784,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hirtle Callaghan And Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cambridge owns 5,930 shares. Contour Asset Limited Liability Company reported 104,398 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Liability holds 2.01% or 386,281 shares. 10,600 are owned by Andra Ap. Evanson Asset Ltd Com holds 16.77% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 487,385 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw reported 42,943 shares. South State has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First In has 1,435 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Lockheed Martin Mgmt Comm accumulated 4,400 shares. Viking Glob Limited Partnership holds 2.13 million shares or 2.04% of its portfolio. Cadence Capital Mngmt Limited Co reported 4,684 shares. The Florida-based Amer Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.38% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Smithfield has 0.08% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Retail Bank Of America Corp De reported 16.08M shares.