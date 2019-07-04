Essex Financial Services Continues to Hold Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg (BABA); Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Boosted Its Waters (WAT) Stake by $2.77 Million as Share Price Declined

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 77.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,354 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38M, up from 14,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.40B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $4.48 during the last trading session, reaching $221.68. About 314,943 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 26/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Slams Carson’s Outrageous Proposal to Increase Rents for Low-Income Families; 10/03/2018 – TRUMP: DEMOCRATIC REP MAXINE WATERS `VERY LOW IQ INDIVIDUAL’; 08/05/2018 – OCP SA OS.UL – CHERRY BLOSSOM VESSEL HAS JUST DEPARTED SOUTH AFRICAN TERRITORIAL WATERS; 15/05/2018 – LAND SECURITIES – AS UK PREPARES FOR EXIT FROM EU, NAVIGATING UNCERTAIN WATERS IN NEAR TERM AND EXPECT INVESTMENT AND LEASING VOLUMES IN PROPERTY MARKET TO BE MORE SUBDUED; 27/03/2018 – European Majors Join Race for Mexico Oil Bonanza in Gulf Waters; 15/04/2018 – Waters at Conference Call Hosted By Janney Today; 18/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement in Response to FEMA’s Affordability Framework for the National Flood Insurance Program; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $8.10 TO $8.30; 10/04/2018 – Waters New ACQUITY UPLC PLUS Series Sets New Performance Benchmarks; 21/04/2018 – DJ Waters Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAT)

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 selling transactions for $27.88 million activity. Kelly Terrence P sold $673,571 worth of stock. BEAUDOUIN MARK T sold $6.28 million worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) on Friday, January 25. Shares for $2.33 million were sold by SILVEIRA MICHAEL F on Tuesday, February 12. Kim Francis sold 913 shares worth $206,694. 10,800 shares valued at $2.51 million were sold by Rae Elizabeth B on Tuesday, February 5. 23,000 shares were sold by King Ian, worth $5.25M.

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06M and $224.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8,628 shares to 23,435 shares, valued at $5.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin State Bank The invested in 13,576 shares. Advisory Alpha Lc reported 3 shares. Amer And Communication holds 3.01% or 41,905 shares in its portfolio. Personal Capital Advsrs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 5,170 shares. Glenmede Na has invested 0.66% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). British Columbia Invest owns 53,457 shares. Sterling Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). The New York-based Cibc Ww Markets Corporation has invested 0.04% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Hamilton Point Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 25,354 shares. Advisor Prtnrs stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Moody Bancorp Tru Division reported 92 shares. Tarbox Family Office invested in 0% or 9 shares. Service Automobile Association holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 94,322 shares. Bristol John W Communication Ny owns 275,384 shares or 1.9% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc, Japan-based fund reported 298,838 shares.