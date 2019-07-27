Essex Financial Services Continues to Hold Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg (BABA); Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Valuation Rose While Grandfield & Dodd Cut Its Holding by $364,320

Grandfield & Dodd Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc sold 4,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 211,933 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.12 million, down from 216,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $316.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 7.25M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 20/04/2018 – Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares April Cash Distribution; 29/03/2018 – New York Attorney General: Judge Dismisses Exxon Suit Related to Climate Change Probes; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA OIL CONTRACT PROVIDE FOR `SYSTEMATIC’ EXPLORATION: EXXON; 09/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Unit Sells Italy Refinery, Fuel Terminals to Algeria; 29/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Wins Eight Deepwater Blocks in Latest Brazil Bid Round; 07/03/2018 – EXXON XOM.N SAYS ITS PAPUA NEW GUINEA OPERATIONS ARE ‘UNSCATHED’ AFTER EARTHQUAKE; 31/05/2018 – Shell: Kaikias Co-owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), and ConocoPhillips (16%); 29/03/2018 – U.S. judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit to stop climate change probes; 29/03/2018 – EXXON HAD SUED CLAIMING STATES CONSPIRED WITH ENVIRONMENTALISTS; 05/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CATALYSTS AND LICENSING LLC ANNOUNCE DEAL WITH SINOCHEM HONGRUN PETROCHEMICAL TO LICENSE EXXONMOBIL’S FLEXICOKING TECHNOLOGY

Essex Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg (BABA) by 24.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc bought 4,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,361 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08 million, up from 17,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $465.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $178.74. About 15.17 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – Alibaba said it has led a consortium of investors to buy about 10 percent of Chinese courier ZTO Express (Cayman) for $1.38 billion; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SAYS HE’S NO LONGER SHORT ALIBABA; 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-China developing world’s largest civilian cargo drone – China Daily; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Travel Brand Fliggy Announced Strategic Partnership with House Sharing Platform Xiaozhu; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Alibaba Group Holding’s plan to launch a version of the Alipay mobile payment service in Japan has hit a snag, as banks withhold cooperation out of concern over potential data leaks into China; 10/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Ant Financial, the fintech affiliate of Alibaba, is preparing to raise $9B in a private funding round at a; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS CHINA’S DEBT PROBLEMS STILL CONTINUE TO BE THERE- CNBC; 17/04/2018 – OCEANWIDE HOLDINGS 000046.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD-COMPUTING SUBSIDIARY ALIYUN ON SMART CITY RELATED PROJECT IN WUHAN CITY; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Joe Tsai: A lot of people are trying to stop China from upgrading its tech, including Sen. Mark Warner #CodeCon; 13/04/2018 – Russia’s Prokhorov sells 49 pct in Brooklyn Nets basketball team

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Company owns 0.73% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 818,228 shares. Cibc has invested 1.42% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Tx reported 60,150 shares or 1.41% of all its holdings. Wallace Capital Management Inc reported 0.04% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Majedie Asset Mngmt has invested 5.42% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). First Bancorporation has 88,541 shares. Grand Jean Cap Mgmt owns 2,961 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 487 shares. Seizert Cap Limited Co accumulated 189,820 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.37% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). The Illinois-based Inspirion Wealth Lc has invested 0.23% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cleararc Cap holds 102,822 shares. Shelter Mutual Ins has invested 2% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Lpl Financial Limited stated it has 0.26% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Clean Yield holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 6,901 shares.

Grandfield & Dodd Llc, which manages about $885.55M and $960.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 1,737 shares to 80,570 shares, valued at $14.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 12,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 295,164 shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb Limited.

