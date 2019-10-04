Essex Financial Services Boosted Stake in Unitedhealth Groupinc (UNH) by $428,220 as Shares Rose; Financial Engines Advisors Increases Position in Bank Of New York Mellon (BK)

Financial Engines Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 8.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc bought 16,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 218,956 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.67M, up from 201,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $42.2. About 389,650 shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 13/03/2018 – CRUIKSHANK SAYS BNY ADVICE TO CLIENTS TO TAKE LONG-TERM VIEW; 15/03/2018 – 84XE: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 09/04/2018 – 15XC: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 16/04/2018 – 87WZ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon reported a better-than-expected first-quarter profit; 23/04/2018 – 40HT: Bank of New york Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 16/04/2018 – 87XE: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/03/2018 – 17LL: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 20/03/2018 – 83UK: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – 59NV: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Essex Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Groupinc (UNH) by 21.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc bought 1,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 9,805 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.39M, up from 8,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Groupinc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $217.1. About 470,228 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20B and $17.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories Common Stock (NYSE:ABT) by 5,584 shares to 62,051 shares, valued at $5.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 80,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.17M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.79 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 71 investors sold BK shares while 316 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 761.00 million shares or 3.55% less from 789.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ftb invested in 7,549 shares. Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0.06% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Bragg Advsrs accumulated 111,481 shares. St James Invest Ltd owns 584,012 shares or 2.48% of their US portfolio. State Street Corp owns 39.01 million shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Aqr Limited invested 0.01% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 118,120 shares. 167,262 are owned by Employees Retirement System Of Texas. Pacific has invested 0.08% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Garland Capital Management has 88,350 shares for 2.77% of their portfolio. Girard Prtn has invested 0.08% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Jnba Finance invested 0.06% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Bridgewater Assocs Lp has invested 0.13% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Cwm Limited Com reported 0% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Rothschild Inv Corporation Il stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK).

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $338.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Russellmid (IWR) by 8,453 shares to 13,831 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr S&P Divd (SDY) by 1,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 446 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mufg Americas holds 52,556 shares. Suntrust Banks accumulated 192,324 shares. Regions Fincl reported 0.13% stake. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp holds 57,931 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. 1.80 million are held by Putnam Ltd Liability. 38,133 were reported by Middleton Co Ma. Ameriprise Financial invested 0.31% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Farmers Merchants Inc has 1.04% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 48,085 are owned by Patten And Patten Tn. Spinnaker Tru has 16,243 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,000 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Ingalls And Snyder Lc holds 3,474 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ckw Grp has invested 0.02% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Savant Cap Limited Liability Co, Illinois-based fund reported 5,033 shares. Tdam Usa has 91,245 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. Shares for $4.64 million were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.