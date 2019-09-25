Essex Financial Services Boosted Position in Unitedhealth Groupinc (UNH) as Market Valuation Rose; Botty Investors Holds Position in Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

Essex Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Groupinc (UNH) by 21.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc bought 1,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 9,805 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.39 million, up from 8,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Groupinc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $3.77 during the last trading session, reaching $225. About 4.85M shares traded or 30.19% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY IS FORMER CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $11.70 TO $11.95; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – INCREASED OUTLOOK FOR 2018 NET EARNINGS TO RANGE OF $11.70 TO $11.95/SHARE AND ADJ NET EARNINGS OF $12.40 TO $12.65 PER SHARE; 14/03/2018 – Zachary Tracer: SCOOP: UnitedHealth is no longer interested in a deal for Envision or its surgery centers. Comes after Envision; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $12.30-$12.60; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Grows Abroad as U.S. Insurance Business Is Flat; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advancing Health Equity and Reducing Disparities

Botty Investors Llc increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) by 11.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The institutional investor held 24,234 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.68 million, up from 21,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $77.75. About 1.45M shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC – COMPANIES PLAN TO REPORT ON 60-DAY BIOPSY DATA IN LATE-2018 OR EARLY 2019; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA – IF ALL DEVELOPMENT-RELATED MILESTONE PAYMENTS ARE MET, CO TO MAKE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $45 MLN OVER AN ABOUT TWO-YEAR EVALUATION PERIOD; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 08/05/2018 – SRPT, MRK, LAKE: #BREAKING ‘New outbreak’ of Ebola kills 17 in northwest DR Congo: officials – ! $SRPT $MRK $LAKE; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 11/04/2018 – $SRPT Golodirsen competitor –

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $338.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 515 shares to 3,769 shares, valued at $7.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,996 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,665 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Russellmid (IWR).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. Another trade for 6,430 shares valued at $1.50 million was made by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru reported 0.65% stake. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 1.02% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Osher Van De Voorde Mngmt reported 34,995 shares or 3.53% of all its holdings. Amarillo State Bank has 0.17% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Factory Mutual Ins Com holds 1.21% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 414,400 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis Com Inc invested 0.91% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). The Michigan-based Ww Asset Mngmt has invested 0.84% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct holds 0.63% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 78,240 shares. Freestone Capital Hldgs Ltd Liability reported 0.2% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Van Hulzen Asset Lc accumulated 0.32% or 6,004 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communications New York invested 0.85% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Wedge Cap Management L LP Nc reported 14,231 shares. Acropolis Investment Limited Company holds 0.51% or 13,588 shares in its portfolio. Braun Stacey Associates invested in 62,652 shares. Gladius Lp owns 15,381 shares.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) Earnings Grew 9.5%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stock Insurance For UnitedHealth – Seeking Alpha” published on May 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss UnitedHealth Group’s (NYSE:UNH) Impressive 208% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

More notable recent Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CTST, JE, VAL and SRPT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Can We Expect A Profit From Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “SRPT June 28th Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Sarepta Therapeutics Dropped 39.4% in August – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CURLF, SRPT and FTCH: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 23, 2019.