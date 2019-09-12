Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Both Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) and Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 20 14.57 N/A 0.32 65.39 Safehold Inc. 27 17.20 N/A 0.66 50.11

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. and Safehold Inc. Safehold Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Safehold Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.4% Safehold Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.6%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. and Safehold Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Safehold Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. has an average target price of $20.33, and a -9.92% downside potential. On the other hand, Safehold Inc.’s potential downside is -10.00% and its consensus target price is $26. Based on the data given earlier, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. is looking more favorable than Safehold Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. and Safehold Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.9% and 34.2% respectively. 1.4% are Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 9.1% of Safehold Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 4.19% 8.42% 2.38% 34.27% 52.82% 52.6% Safehold Inc. -1.62% 8.52% 30.96% 84.97% 83.63% 74.75%

For the past year Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. has weaker performance than Safehold Inc.

Summary

Safehold Inc. beats Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of March 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 530 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by SFTY Manager LLC. The firm acquires, own, manage, finance and capitalize ground net leases, or GNLs. It represent ownership of the land underlying commercial real estate projects that is net leased by the fee owner of the land to the owners/operators of the real estate projects built thereon. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. was formed on October 24, 2016 and is based in New York City.