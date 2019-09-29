Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT)’s Financial Results Comparing With PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

We are comparing Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 22 1.20 74.66M 0.32 65.39 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 22 0.75 65.43M 2.32 9.51

Demonstrates Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 has Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 333,154,841.59% 3.3% 1.4% PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 297,004,085.34% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 0 2 3.00

The average target price of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. is $22.33, with potential downside of -0.84%. On the other hand, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s potential upside is 3.37% and its average target price is $23. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is looking more favorable than Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 92.9% of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 67.6% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust are owned by institutional investors. About 1.4% of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.1% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 4.19% 8.42% 2.38% 34.27% 52.82% 52.6% PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust -0.09% 0.96% 4.9% 10.09% 14.62% 18.31%

For the past year Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. was more bullish than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

Summary

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. beats PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust on 11 of the 14 factors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of March 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 530 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Correspondent Production and Investment Activities. The Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The Investment Activities segment invests in mortgage-related assets, which include distressed mortgage loans, excess servicing spread, real estate acquired in settlement of loans, real estate held for investment, mortgage servicing rights, small balance commercial real estate mortgage loans, and credit risk transfer agreements. PNMAC Capital Management, LLC acts as the manager of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust was founded in 2009 and is based in Westlake Village, California.