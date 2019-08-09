Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT)’s Financial Results Comparing With MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) and MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the REIT – Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 19 11.43 N/A 0.32 65.39 MFA Financial Inc. 7 8.33 N/A 0.67 10.65

Table 1 highlights Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. and MFA Financial Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. MFA Financial Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. is currently more expensive than MFA Financial Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.4% MFA Financial Inc. 0.00% 8.6% 2.4%

Analyst Recommendations

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. and MFA Financial Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 MFA Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. has an average price target of $18.5, and a -12.69% downside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 92.9% of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 83.4% of MFA Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% are Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, MFA Financial Inc. has 0.53% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 4.19% 8.42% 2.38% 34.27% 52.82% 52.6% MFA Financial Inc. -0.97% -0.14% -3.88% -1.24% -9.69% 7.49%

For the past year Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. has stronger performance than MFA Financial Inc.

Summary

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. beats MFA Financial Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of March 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 530 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

MFA Financial, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including agency and non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), residential whole loans, and credit risk transfer securities. Its MBS are secured by hybrid mortgages, adjustable-rate mortgages, and 15 year and longer-term fixed rate mortgages, as well as by mortgages that have interest rates that reset more frequently. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. MFA Financial, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.