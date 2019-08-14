Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

Both Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) and Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 19 14.25 N/A 0.32 65.39 Great Ajax Corp. 14 4.63 N/A 1.06 13.14

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. and Great Ajax Corp. Great Ajax Corp. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Great Ajax Corp., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) and Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.4% Great Ajax Corp. 0.00% 9.2% 1.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. and Great Ajax Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 Great Ajax Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

$18.5 is Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -15.14%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. and Great Ajax Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92.9% and 76.9%. Insiders held 1.4% of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Great Ajax Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 4.19% 8.42% 2.38% 34.27% 52.82% 52.6% Great Ajax Corp. -0.43% 0.8% -1.9% 8.33% 4.92% 15.89%

For the past year Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. was more bullish than Great Ajax Corp.

Summary

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. beats Great Ajax Corp. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of March 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 530 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.