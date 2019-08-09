Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM)

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) and Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) compete against each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 19 11.41 N/A 0.32 65.39 Chimera Investment Corporation 19 7.15 N/A 1.27 15.13

Table 1 demonstrates Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. and Chimera Investment Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Chimera Investment Corporation is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Chimera Investment Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. and Chimera Investment Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.4% Chimera Investment Corporation 0.00% 6.3% 0.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. and Chimera Investment Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 Chimera Investment Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

The average price target of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. is $18.5, with potential downside of -12.49%. Competitively the average price target of Chimera Investment Corporation is $20, which is potential 0.55% upside. Based on the results given earlier, Chimera Investment Corporation is looking more favorable than Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. and Chimera Investment Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.9% and 54.9%. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.2% of Chimera Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 4.19% 8.42% 2.38% 34.27% 52.82% 52.6% Chimera Investment Corporation 0.26% 2.28% 1.58% 1.74% 1.58% 8.19%

For the past year Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. was more bullish than Chimera Investment Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. beats Chimera Investment Corporation.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of March 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 530 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), residential mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities, and various other asset classes. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. Chimera Investment Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.