Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT)’s Financial Results Comparing With AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (NYSE:MITT)

As REIT – Diversified companies, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) and AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (NYSE:MITT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 21 14.99 N/A 0.32 65.39 AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. 16 8.92 N/A 0.27 60.59

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. and AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. and AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.4% AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. 0.00% 1.7% 0.2%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. and AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. has a -3.87% downside potential and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. and AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.9% and 69.7%. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 4.19% 8.42% 2.38% 34.27% 52.82% 52.6% AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. 0.99% 3.28% -4.33% -8.65% -15.8% 2.7%

For the past year Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc.

Summary

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. beats AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. on 11 of the 10 factors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of March 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 530 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets. The company invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS issued or guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or U.S. government-sponsored entities; and fixed- and floating-rate residential non-agency RMBS that are not issued by a U.S. government agencies or U.S. government-sponsored entities. The company also invests in other real estate-related assets and financial assets, including fixed- and floating-rate commercial mortgage-backed securities, such as investment grade and non-investment grade classes; residential mortgage loans secured by residential real property; and commercial mortgage loans secured by commercial real property comprising mezzanine loans and preferred equity. In addition, its other real estate-related assets and financial assets investments include first or second lien loans, subordinate interests in first mortgages, and mezzanine financing secured by interests in commercial real estate, as well as bridge loans to be used in the acquisition, construction, or redevelopment of a property; other real estate structured finance products, mortgage servicing rights, real estate-related loans and securities, and other financial assets; and investment grade and non-investment grade debt and equity tranches of securitizations backed by various asset classes, such as small balance commercial mortgages, aircraft, automobiles, credit cards, equipment, manufactured housing, franchises, recreational vehicles, and student loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.