Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT) Touches $22.86 High on Sep, 4; Invesco Bond Fund (VBF) Sentiment Is 1

Invesco Bond Fund (VBF) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.14, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 11 investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 11 reduced and sold holdings in Invesco Bond Fund. The investment managers in our database now hold: 2.62 million shares, up from 2.53 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Invesco Bond Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 9 Increased: 8 New Position: 3.

The stock of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) reached all time high today, Sep, 4 and still has $24.69 target or 8.00% above today’s $22.86 share price. This indicates more upside for the $1.75 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $24.69 PT is reached, the company will be worth $139.60M more. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $22.86. About 183,014 shares traded. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) has risen 52.82% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.82% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19.81. About 4,987 shares traded. Invesco Bond Fund (VBF) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The company has market cap of $225.38 million. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc., and Invesco Canada Ltd. It has a 59.31 P/E ratio. It invests in fixed income markets.

1607 Capital Partners Llc holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Invesco Bond Fund for 342,286 shares. Sit Investment Associates Inc owns 574,599 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc has 0.29% invested in the company for 46,415 shares. The New York-based Karpus Management Inc. has invested 0.13% in the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 10,000 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Essential Props Realty (NYSE:EPRT), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Essential Props Realty has $2200 highest and $16.5 lowest target. $19.38’s average target is -15.22% below currents $22.86 stock price. Essential Props Realty had 5 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) rating on Monday, August 19. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $2200 target. Credit Suisse maintained Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Outperform” rating. Bank of America maintained Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Underperform” rating.