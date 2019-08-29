Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT) Reaches $22.43 High on Aug, 29; Carbonite (CARB) Shorts Down By 6.59%

The stock of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) reached all time high today, Aug, 29 and still has $23.78 target or 6.00% above today’s $22.43 share price. This indicates more upside for the $1.71 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $23.78 PT is reached, the company will be worth $102.72M more. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $22.43. About 32,144 shares traded. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) has risen 52.82% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.82% the S&P500.

Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) had a decrease of 6.59% in short interest. CARB’s SI was 4.45M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 6.59% from 4.76 million shares previously. With 498,500 avg volume, 9 days are for Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB)’s short sellers to cover CARB’s short positions. The stock increased 2.34% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $12.23. About 116,096 shares traded. Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) has declined 47.80% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 13/04/2018 – ETF MANAGERS GROUP LLC REPORTS 6.91 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CARBONITE INC AS OF MARCH 19 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE $302.5 – $312.5 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Sees 2Q Adj EPS 34c-Adj EPS 38c; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 BUSINESS BOOKINGS $223.8 – $234.8 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 15/05/2018 – Crosslink Capital Inc. Exits Position in Carbonite; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Raises 2018 View To Rev $296.9M-$306.9M; 17/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at Conference May 30; 19/03/2018 – Carbonite: Total Purchase Price for Mozy Was $145.8 M in Cash

Carbonite, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud backup and restore solutions to small and medium sized businesses, and clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $424.26 million. It offers data protection solutions, such as cloud, hybrid and on-premise backup and restore, disaster recovery as a service , and email archiving. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s solutions include Carbonite Computer Backup, which automatically back up files directly to the cloud and include various devices; and Carbonite Server Backup that provides cloud and hybrid backup for physical and virtual servers with advanced management capabilities comprising scheduling, retention, bandwidth and compression settings, and detailed monitoring and reporting through personalized server dashboard.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold Carbonite, Inc. shares while 40 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 31.24 million shares or 5.28% less from 32.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rice Hall James And Associate Llc owns 0.15% invested in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 189,216 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). American Intll Grp reported 0% stake. Alphaone Investment Limited Liability Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 86,666 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership invested in 75,658 shares. Rk Mgmt Ltd invested in 2.11% or 295,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Group owns 0% invested in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 139,717 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp owns 1.19M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Legal & General Group Incorporated Public Llc has invested 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). M&T State Bank invested 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Llp owns 1.04M shares. Century holds 147,170 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Connors Investor Services invested in 90,277 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB).

Among 3 analysts covering Essential Props Realty (NYSE:EPRT), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Essential Props Realty has $2200 highest and $16.5 lowest target. $19.38’s average target is -13.60% below currents $22.43 stock price. Essential Props Realty had 5 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 5 with “Underperform”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, August 19 with “Neutral”. Credit Suisse maintained Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Outperform” rating.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.71 billion. The firm leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. It has a 43.47 P/E ratio. As of March 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 530 properties.