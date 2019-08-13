Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT) Reaches $21.77 High on Aug, 13; VICTREX PLC ORDINARY SHARES (VTXPF) SI Decreased By 22.22%

The stock of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) reached all time high today, Aug, 13 and still has $23.73 target or 9.00% above today’s $21.77 share price. This indicates more upside for the $1.66B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $23.73 PT is reached, the company will be worth $149.58 million more. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $21.77. About 619,028 shares traded. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) has risen 52.82% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.82% the S&P500.

More notable recent Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Share Price Is Up 48% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Essential Properties +2.3% as Eldridge exit erases overhang – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Underwriterâ€™s Full Exercise of Option to Purchase Additional Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Essential Props Realty (NYSE:EPRT), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Essential Props Realty had 5 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $19 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, March 5.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.66 billion. The firm leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. It has a 42.19 P/E ratio. As of March 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 530 properties.