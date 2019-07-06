Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT) Forms $20.33 Double Top; Aristotle Capital Boston Increased Genesee & Wyo (GWR) Stake By $9.33 Million

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc increased Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) stake by 43.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc acquired 107,206 shares as Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR)’s stock rose 4.98%. The Aristotle Capital Boston Llc holds 356,379 shares with $31.06 million value, up from 249,173 last quarter. Genesee & Wyo Inc now has $6.18B valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $108.98. About 874,875 shares traded or 112.62% up from the average. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 11.96% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 13/03/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 0.8% IN FEB. :GWR US; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Net $75.1M; 17/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Traffic Through March 811.313 Carloads, Down 1.2%; 13/03/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for February 2018; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q EPS $1.19; 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Appoints Two New Directors to Board; Announces Upcoming Board Changes; 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Names Bruce Carter and Cynthia Hostetler to Board; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Plans to Incur $55M in Costs Related to Improving U.K. Rail, Terminal and Road Operations; 09/03/2018 Genesee & Wyoming Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING- RICHARD ALLERT AND HANS MICHAEL NORKUS HAVE INFORMED BOARD THEY WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT END OF THEIR TERMS IN MAY 2018

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT) formed double top with $21.14 target or 4.00% above today’s $20.33 share price. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT) has $1.17B valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $20.33. About 380,373 shares traded. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) has 0.00% since July 6, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts await Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) to report earnings on August, 14. EPRT’s profit will be $16.14M for 18.15 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Essential Props Realty (NYSE:EPRT), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Essential Props Realty had 4 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Credit Suisse. Bank of America maintained Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Bank of America has “Underperform” rating and $16.5 target.

More notable recent Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Genesee & Wyoming Inc.’s (NYSE:GWR) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NVDA, AMD among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 2, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “22 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold GWR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 47.58 million shares or 7.84% less from 51.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) or 77,373 shares. Northern Trust Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 520,725 shares. Key Grp Inc (Cayman) invested in 9,000 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 1,136 are held by Huntington Savings Bank. Blackrock invested in 5.03 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Davenport & Ltd Liability has invested 0.19% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Lord Abbett And Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 89,735 shares. Fifth Third National Bank stated it has 0% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Moreover, Ajo Lp has 0.01% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 28,022 shares. Principal Gru reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com has 0% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 14,546 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Australia owns 4,100 shares. Magnetar Financial Lc has invested 0.01% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Bradley Foster Sargent Incorporated Ct invested in 0.04% or 14,050 shares.