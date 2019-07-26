Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT) Forms $20.21 Double Top; Shorts at ATCO LTD CL I NV CDA ORDINARY SHARES (ACLLF) Lowered By 35.18%

ATCO LTD CL I NV CDA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) had a decrease of 35.18% in short interest. ACLLF’s SI was 230,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 35.18% from 355,300 shares previously. With 500 avg volume, 461 days are for ATCO LTD CL I NV CDA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ACLLF)’s short sellers to cover ACLLF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $33.14. About 300 shares traded. ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) has 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT) formed double top with $21.42 target or 6.00% above today’s $20.21 share price. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT) has $1.17B valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $20.21. About 814,348 shares traded. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) has 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Essential Props Realty (NYSE:EPRT), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Essential Props Realty has $2000 highest and $16.5 lowest target. $18.50’s average target is -8.46% below currents $20.21 stock price. Essential Props Realty had 5 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Underperform” on Tuesday, March 5. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, March 19 with “Outperform”.

Analysts await Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) to report earnings on August, 14. EPRT’s profit will be $16.20M for 18.04 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

ATCO Ltd. engages in structures and logistics, electricity, and pipelines and liquids businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.78 billion. The Company’s Structures & Logistics segment makes, sells, and leases transportable workforce housing products, such as short-term and permanent modular camps, and pre-fabricated and relocatable modular buildings; and space rental products comprising mobile office trailers. It has a 24.23 P/E ratio. This segment also delivers facilities activities and maintenance services, including end-to-end supply chain management to clients in the resources, defense, and telecommunications sectors; and provides lodging, catering, waste management, and maintenance services to remote resource projects, as well as site support services, and logistics and activities management.