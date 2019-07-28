Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) and Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Contrasting side by side

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) and Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) are two firms in the REIT – Diversified that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 19 10.98 N/A 0.25 82.81 Safehold Inc. 24 15.44 N/A 0.66 41.89

Demonstrates Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. and Safehold Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Safehold Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Safehold Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. and Safehold Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.4% Safehold Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.6%

Analyst Recommendations

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. and Safehold Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 Safehold Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$18.5 is Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -9.05%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. and Safehold Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.8% and 36.7% respectively. 1.2% are Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 42.7% of Safehold Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 2.74% 6.56% 28.47% 46.87% 0% 48.99% Safehold Inc. 4.77% 19.06% 46.56% 49.1% 49.35% 46.09%

For the past year Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. has stronger performance than Safehold Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Safehold Inc. beats Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of March 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 530 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by SFTY Manager LLC. The firm acquires, own, manage, finance and capitalize ground net leases, or GNLs. It represent ownership of the land underlying commercial real estate projects that is net leased by the fee owner of the land to the owners/operators of the real estate projects built thereon. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. was formed on October 24, 2016 and is based in New York City.