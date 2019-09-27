Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) and J.W. Mays Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) Contrasting side by side

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) and J.W. Mays Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) compete against each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.
|22
|1.20
|74.66M
|0.32
|65.39
|J.W. Mays Inc.
|36
|0.00
|N/A
|0.34
|104.35
Table 1 demonstrates Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. and J.W. Mays Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. J.W. Mays Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. is currently more affordable than J.W. Mays Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 has Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. and J.W. Mays Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.
|334,798,206.28%
|3.3%
|1.4%
|J.W. Mays Inc.
|0.00%
|1.3%
|1%
Analyst Recommendations
Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. and J.W. Mays Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
|J.W. Mays Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The consensus target price of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. is $22.33, with potential downside of -3.87%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 92.9% of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. shares and 4% of J.W. Mays Inc. shares. 1.4% are Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 80.04% of J.W. Mays Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.
|4.19%
|8.42%
|2.38%
|34.27%
|52.82%
|52.6%
|J.W. Mays Inc.
|3.06%
|-5.24%
|-12.75%
|-7.74%
|-16.02%
|-9.43%
For the past year Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. has 52.6% stronger performance while J.W. Mays Inc. has -9.43% weaker performance.
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of March 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 530 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.
