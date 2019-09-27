Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) and J.W. Mays Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) Contrasting side by side

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) and J.W. Mays Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) compete against each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 22 1.20 74.66M 0.32 65.39 J.W. Mays Inc. 36 0.00 N/A 0.34 104.35

Table 1 demonstrates Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. and J.W. Mays Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. J.W. Mays Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. is currently more affordable than J.W. Mays Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. and J.W. Mays Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 334,798,206.28% 3.3% 1.4% J.W. Mays Inc. 0.00% 1.3% 1%

Analyst Recommendations

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. and J.W. Mays Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 J.W. Mays Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. is $22.33, with potential downside of -3.87%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.9% of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. shares and 4% of J.W. Mays Inc. shares. 1.4% are Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 80.04% of J.W. Mays Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 4.19% 8.42% 2.38% 34.27% 52.82% 52.6% J.W. Mays Inc. 3.06% -5.24% -12.75% -7.74% -16.02% -9.43%

For the past year Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. has 52.6% stronger performance while J.W. Mays Inc. has -9.43% weaker performance.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of March 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 530 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.