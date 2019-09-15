Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are comparing Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. has 92.9% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 66.52% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. has 1.4% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 4.08% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 3.30% 1.40% Industry Average 6.58% 9.71% 2.68%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. N/A 20 65.39 Industry Average 40.79M 620.19M 99.08

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower P/E ratio Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.54 1.33 2.58

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. presently has an average price target of $19, suggesting a potential downside of -15.37%. The potential upside of the peers is 49.34%. The research analysts’ opionion based on the data delivered earlier is that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 4.19% 8.42% 2.38% 34.27% 52.82% 52.6% Industry Average 2.20% 5.10% 9.30% 13.44% 16.20% 20.17%

For the past year Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. has stronger performance than Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s competitors.

Dividends

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of March 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 530 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.