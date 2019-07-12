Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Contrasting side by side

Both Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Diversified industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 18 10.60 N/A 0.25 82.81 Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. 16 33.94 N/A -1.03 0.00

In table 1 we can see Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.4% Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. 0.00% -1.5% -0.2%

Analyst Ratings

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. has a consensus target price of $18.5, and a -5.80% downside potential. Competitively the average target price of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is $15, which is potential -8.65% downside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. is looking more favorable than Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.8% and 61% respectively. Insiders held 1.2% of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 2.74% 6.56% 28.47% 46.87% 0% 48.99% Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. -0.12% 0.87% 1.06% 5.34% 0.62% 11.74%

For the past year Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.

Summary

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of March 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 530 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.