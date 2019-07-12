Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Contrasting side by side

Both Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Diversified industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.
|18
|10.60
|N/A
|0.25
|82.81
|Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
|16
|33.94
|N/A
|-1.03
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|3.3%
|1.4%
|Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
|0.00%
|-1.5%
|-0.2%
Analyst Ratings
Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.
|1
|0
|1
|2.50
|Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. has a consensus target price of $18.5, and a -5.80% downside potential. Competitively the average target price of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is $15, which is potential -8.65% downside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. is looking more favorable than Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc., analysts belief.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.8% and 61% respectively. Insiders held 1.2% of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.
|2.74%
|6.56%
|28.47%
|46.87%
|0%
|48.99%
|Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
|-0.12%
|0.87%
|1.06%
|5.34%
|0.62%
|11.74%
For the past year Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
Summary
Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of March 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 530 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.
