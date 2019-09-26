Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) and Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:OGCP) Comparing side by side

Since Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) and Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:OGCP) are part of the REIT – Diversified industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 21 14.99 N/A 0.32 65.39 Empire State Realty OP L.P. 15 5.94 N/A 0.39 35.55

Demonstrates Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. and Empire State Realty OP L.P. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Empire State Realty OP L.P. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Empire State Realty OP L.P., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) and Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:OGCP)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.4% Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. and Empire State Realty OP L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -3.87% for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. with consensus price target of $22.33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. and Empire State Realty OP L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 92.9% and 2.4% respectively. About 1.4% of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 4.19% 8.42% 2.38% 34.27% 52.82% 52.6% Empire State Realty OP L.P. -4.12% -10.68% -10.9% -13.5% -16.94% -5.16%

For the past year Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. had bullish trend while Empire State Realty OP L.P. had bearish trend.

Summary

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Empire State Realty OP L.P.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of March 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 530 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.