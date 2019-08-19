Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) and Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) Comparison side by side

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) and Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) compete with each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 19 14.27 N/A 0.32 65.39 Drive Shack Inc. 5 1.19 N/A -0.64 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. and Drive Shack Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. and Drive Shack Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.4% Drive Shack Inc. 0.00% -58.7% -8.7%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. and Drive Shack Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 Drive Shack Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. has a -16.33% downside potential and an average price target of $18.5. Competitively the average price target of Drive Shack Inc. is $7, which is potential 39.44% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Drive Shack Inc. is looking more favorable than Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. and Drive Shack Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.9% and 58.2% respectively. About 1.4% of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Drive Shack Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 4.19% 8.42% 2.38% 34.27% 52.82% 52.6% Drive Shack Inc. 4.4% 12.99% -0.38% 28.57% -13.58% 33.16%

For the past year Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. has stronger performance than Drive Shack Inc.

Summary

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Drive Shack Inc.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of March 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 530 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

Newcastle Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in and manages real estate related and other investments, including senior housing properties; debt investments financed with collateralized debt obligations; other debt investments; and investments in golf courses and facilities. It also invests in securities, including commercial mortgage backed securities, senior unsecured debt issued by property REITs, and real estate related asset backed securities, as well as in loans, such as real estate related and other loans, including corporate bank loans, commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage loans, manufactured housing loans, and subprime mortgage loans. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Newcastle Investment Corp. was founded in 1998 and is based in New York, New York.