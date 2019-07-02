Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) and American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:REIT) Comparison side by side

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) and American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:REIT) have been rivals in the REIT – Diversified for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 18 10.94 N/A 0.25 82.81 American Tower Corporation (REIT) 186 12.10 N/A 3.04 66.05

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. and American Tower Corporation (REIT). American Tower Corporation (REIT) seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than American Tower Corporation (REIT).

Profitability

Table 2 represents Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) and American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:REIT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.4% American Tower Corporation (REIT) 0.00% 25% 3.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. and American Tower Corporation (REIT).

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 American Tower Corporation (REIT) 0 0 0 0.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. has a -8.78% downside potential and an average target price of $18.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.8% of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 96.1% of American Tower Corporation (REIT) are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.2% of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 2.74% 6.56% 28.47% 46.87% 0% 48.99% American Tower Corporation (REIT) 4.61% 2.23% 15.41% 25.18% 44.96% 26.73%

For the past year Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than American Tower Corporation (REIT).

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors American Tower Corporation (REIT) beats Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of March 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 530 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.