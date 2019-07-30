Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT) Analysts See $0.27 EPS; Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) Has 0.87 Sentiment

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.25, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 110 funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 127 sold and decreased positions in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. The funds in our database now have: 153.32 million shares, up from 148.77 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Sabra Health Care REIT Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 38 Reduced: 89 Increased: 86 New Position: 24.

Analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) to report $0.27 EPS on August, 7 after the close.EPRT’s profit would be $15.61M giving it 19.17 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $0.27 EPS previously, Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $20.7. About 1.38 million shares traded or 58.40% up from the average. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.20 billion. The firm leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. It has a 56.87 P/E ratio. As of March 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 530 properties.

Among 2 analysts covering Essential Props Realty (NYSE:EPRT), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Essential Props Realty had 5 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, March 19. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 5 with “Underperform”.

Leisure Capital Management holds 3.88% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. for 237,267 shares. Green Street Investors Llc owns 267,300 shares or 2.88% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Grs Advisors Llc has 1.99% invested in the company for 174,000 shares. The California-based Forward Management Llc has invested 1.52% in the stock. Dean Capital Management, a Kansas-based fund reported 44,395 shares.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.71 billion. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate properties for the healthcare industry. It has a 28.24 P/E ratio. The Company’s property portfolio consists of 86 properties comprising 67 skilled nursing facilities; 10 combined skilled nursing, assisted living, and independent living facilities; 5 assisted living facilities; 2 mental health facilities; 1 independent living facility; and 1 continuing care retirement community.

Analysts await Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 17.54% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.57 per share. SBRA’s profit will be $84.37M for 10.98 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.