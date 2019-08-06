Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT) Analysts See $0.27 EPS; Bel Fuse (BELFB)’s Sentiment Is 1.53

Bel Fuse Inc (BELFB) investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.14, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 46 hedge funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 30 cut down and sold holdings in Bel Fuse Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 7.51 million shares, up from 7.48 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Bel Fuse Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 28 Increased: 27 New Position: 19.

Analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) to report $0.27 EPS on August, 7 after the close.EPRT’s profit would be $15.61M giving it 18.90 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $0.27 EPS previously, Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.04% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $20.41. About 1.30 million shares traded or 38.40% up from the average. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) has risen 52.82% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.82% the S&P500.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.18 billion. The firm leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. It has a 56.07 P/E ratio. As of March 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 530 properties.

More notable recent Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Share Price Is Up 48% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Essential Properties +2.3% as Eldridge exit erases overhang – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT) Announces Proposed 17.25M Share Secondary Offering – StreetInsider.com” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Essential Props Realty (NYSE:EPRT), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Essential Props Realty has $2000 highest and $16.5 lowest target. $18.50’s average target is -9.36% below currents $20.41 stock price. Essential Props Realty had 5 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Bank of America. Credit Suisse maintained Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $19 target.

Bel Fuse Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $135.99 million. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components. It has a 7.03 P/E ratio. The firm also provides power solutions and protection products comprising front-end power supplies; board-mount power products; industrial power products; module products; and circuit protection products.

More notable recent Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) CEO Dan Bernstein on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bel Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “82 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks that Reached Yearly Lows Thursday Morning – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Perritt Capital Management Inc holds 1.16% of its portfolio in Bel Fuse Inc. for 122,348 shares. Thb Asset Management owns 165,619 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Essex Investment Management Co Llc has 0.26% invested in the company for 69,211 shares. The Georgia-based Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv has invested 0.23% in the stock. Walthausen & Co. Llc, a New York-based fund reported 55,415 shares.

The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $11.18. About 39,371 shares traded or 5.49% up from the average. Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) has declined 27.52% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BELFB News: 03/05/2018 – BEL FUSE INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS A COMMON SHARE $0.11; 10/04/2018 – NFLX, $VOD.GB, BELFB and 1 more: Amazon to partner with mobile operators to grow media services worldwide; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bel Fuse Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BELFA); 15/03/2018 – Bel Power Solutions to Attend the Open Compute Project (OCP) U.S. Summit 2018 in San Jose, CA; 03/05/2018 – Bel Fuse 1Q Loss $1.3M; 18/05/2018 – Bel Fuse, Inc. Awards Digi-Key with Distributor of the Year for 2017; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bel Fuse Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BELFB); 03/05/2018 – Bel Fuse 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 03/05/2018 – BEL FUSE INC – CONTINUE TO EVALUATE ACQUISITION TARGETS; 13/03/2018 TRADING RELEASED/RESUMED:(BELFA) Reason Not Available