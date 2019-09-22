Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT) to pay $0.22 on Oct 15, 2019; Phocas Financial Has Decreased Chemical Financial (CHFC) Position

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) is expected to pay $0.22 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:EPRT) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.22 dividend. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc’s current price of $23.19 translates into 0.95% yield. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Sep 9, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $23.19. About 1.19M shares traded. ESential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) has risen 52.82% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.82% the S&P500.

Phocas Financial Corp decreased Chemical Financial Corporation (CHFC) stake by 9.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Phocas Financial Corp sold 15,961 shares as Chemical Financial Corporation (CHFC)’s stock declined 2.82%. The Phocas Financial Corp holds 150,250 shares with $61.77B value, down from 166,211 last quarter. Chemical Financial Corporation now has $3.01B valuation. The stock decreased 3.18% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $42.04. About 2.51 million shares traded or 134.39% up from the average. Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) has declined 27.39% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CHFC News: 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q Net $70.2M; 24/04/2018 – CHEMICAL FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 97C, EST. 92C; 10/05/2018 – Tax cut helping turn U.S. small caps into unlikely source of safety; 23/04/2018 DJ Chemical Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHFC); 26/04/2018 – Chemical Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q EPS 97c

Phocas Financial Corp increased Ps Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) stake by 22,236 shares to 55,272 valued at $931.50B in 2019Q2. It also upped First Tr Exch Traded Fd Iii (Prn) stake by 17,770 shares and now owns 292,260 shares. Schwab Strategic Tr (Prn) (SCHA) was raised too.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.43 million activity. The insider Provost David T bought $395,789. TORGOW GARY bought $395,789 worth of Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) on Thursday, June 13. $249,611 worth of Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) was bought by SHAFER THOMAS C on Thursday, June 13. KLAESER DENNIS L bought $392,205 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.67, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold CHFC shares while 82 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 62.79 million shares or 2.83% more from 61.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.04% or 18,300 shares in its portfolio. Chatham has 0.34% invested in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) for 32,557 shares. Fenimore Asset Management Inc owns 15,675 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Waddell Reed Finance reported 202,526 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Piedmont Advsr invested 0.02% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Dupont Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) for 7,033 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc owns 1.44M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 54,356 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 78,874 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 4,062 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 14,190 shares. Legal General Gru Public Ltd Com stated it has 0% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Putnam Invests Ltd Liability invested in 95,600 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.77 billion. The firm leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. It has a 44.94 P/E ratio. As of March 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 530 properties.